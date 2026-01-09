A local homeowner was shocked to see a puff adder in his garage, which made him 'levitate'

He safely removed the venomous reptile from his home, using a long tube to transport it to the grass outside the house

A snake expert shared his opinion on the video and also advised relying on professional help

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A homeowner found a puff adder in his garage. Images: EcoPic / Getty Images, FRIENDS OF SCHOENMAKERSKOP / Facebook

Source: UGC

A man named Jason got the biggest fright of his life when he spotted a venomous puff adder that had slid into his garage. He safely removed it from his home, an action that snake experts typically do not recommend.

The Facebook page FRIENDS OF SCHOENMAKERSKOP uploaded three videos of the incident: one showing the encounter in the corner of his garage, and the other two revealing how Jason freed the slithering reptile afterwards. He used a long tube similar to what snake handlers use to transport the snake outside a grassy area.

A description of the incident read:

"Jason did not notice it until it hissed. His biggest fear is a snake, any snake. He nearly levitated when he saw it. Can't believe he actually pulled a Mark Marshall move when he himself is so afraid of them."

Take a look at the Facebook post on the account below:

Mark Marshall, an environmental and snake expert, spoke to TimesLive and told the publication that performing snake removals without training can be a dangerous task. He also stated that different snakes behave differently, and people don't always know how to handle certain situations and end up getting bitten.

The snake expert also raised concerns about releasing the reptile into an open field, highlighting the risks they may pose to animals and humans. He warned that because snakes have specific habitats, releasing them into environments that aren't suitable for them could lead to their deaths, among other things.

Puff adders are highly venomous creatures. Image: Elina Emeleeva / Pexels

Source: UGC

3 Other stories about puff adders

In another article, Briefly News reported that a puff adder had bitten an unemployed man from Vanrhynsdorp while he was collecting cans outside.

reported that a puff adder had bitten an unemployed man from Vanrhynsdorp while he was collecting cans outside. A Stellenbosch woman made the terrifying discovery of a puff adder lying next to her dogs' beds on the veranda of her home.

A 15-year-old boy from Graafwater was rushed to Clanwilliam Hospital after a puff adder had bitten him.

Source: Briefly News