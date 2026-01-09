Global site navigation

“He Nearly Levitated”: Homeowner Shows Terrifying Puff Adder Encounter Caught on Video
by  Jade Rhode
  • A local homeowner was shocked to see a puff adder in his garage, which made him 'levitate'
  • He safely removed the venomous reptile from his home, using a long tube to transport it to the grass outside the house
  • A snake expert shared his opinion on the video and also advised relying on professional help

A man found a puff adder in his garage.
A homeowner found a puff adder in his garage. Images: EcoPic / Getty Images, FRIENDS OF SCHOENMAKERSKOP / Facebook
A man named Jason got the biggest fright of his life when he spotted a venomous puff adder that had slid into his garage. He safely removed it from his home, an action that snake experts typically do not recommend.

The Facebook page FRIENDS OF SCHOENMAKERSKOP uploaded three videos of the incident: one showing the encounter in the corner of his garage, and the other two revealing how Jason freed the slithering reptile afterwards. He used a long tube similar to what snake handlers use to transport the snake outside a grassy area.

A description of the incident read:

"Jason did not notice it until it hissed. His biggest fear is a snake, any snake. He nearly levitated when he saw it. Can't believe he actually pulled a Mark Marshall move when he himself is so afraid of them."

Take a look at the Facebook post on the account below:

Mark Marshall, an environmental and snake expert, spoke to TimesLive and told the publication that performing snake removals without training can be a dangerous task. He also stated that different snakes behave differently, and people don't always know how to handle certain situations and end up getting bitten.

The snake expert also raised concerns about releasing the reptile into an open field, highlighting the risks they may pose to animals and humans. He warned that because snakes have specific habitats, releasing them into environments that aren't suitable for them could lead to their deaths, among other things.

A puff adder in the desert.
Puff adders are highly venomous creatures. Image: Elina Emeleeva / Pexels
