“He Nearly Levitated”: Homeowner Shows Terrifying Puff Adder Encounter Caught on Video
- A local homeowner was shocked to see a puff adder in his garage, which made him 'levitate'
- He safely removed the venomous reptile from his home, using a long tube to transport it to the grass outside the house
- A snake expert shared his opinion on the video and also advised relying on professional help
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A man named Jason got the biggest fright of his life when he spotted a venomous puff adder that had slid into his garage. He safely removed it from his home, an action that snake experts typically do not recommend.
The Facebook page FRIENDS OF SCHOENMAKERSKOP uploaded three videos of the incident: one showing the encounter in the corner of his garage, and the other two revealing how Jason freed the slithering reptile afterwards. He used a long tube similar to what snake handlers use to transport the snake outside a grassy area.
A description of the incident read:
"Jason did not notice it until it hissed. His biggest fear is a snake, any snake. He nearly levitated when he saw it. Can't believe he actually pulled a Mark Marshall move when he himself is so afraid of them."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Take a look at the Facebook post on the account below:
Mark Marshall, an environmental and snake expert, spoke to TimesLive and told the publication that performing snake removals without training can be a dangerous task. He also stated that different snakes behave differently, and people don't always know how to handle certain situations and end up getting bitten.
The snake expert also raised concerns about releasing the reptile into an open field, highlighting the risks they may pose to animals and humans. He warned that because snakes have specific habitats, releasing them into environments that aren't suitable for them could lead to their deaths, among other things.
3 Other stories about puff adders
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a puff adder had bitten an unemployed man from Vanrhynsdorp while he was collecting cans outside.
- A Stellenbosch woman made the terrifying discovery of a puff adder lying next to her dogs' beds on the veranda of her home.
- A 15-year-old boy from Graafwater was rushed to Clanwilliam Hospital after a puff adder had bitten him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za