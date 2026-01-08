A Venda man left the internet in stitches after a confident attempt to use a pool flotation device ended in a splash, even after claiming he knew how to swim

The viral video appeared on TikTok on January 7, 2026, where it garnered millions of views from an audience who found the couple's interaction and floating attempt hilarious

Social media users were entertained and joked that the wife set her husband up for disaster after he questioned the safety of the water

A man questioned his wife about the depth of a swimming pool before attempting to use a floatation device. Image: @mukwevho_family

A South African man went viral after a hilarious swimming pool mishap was captured by his wife, filming him battling to handle the water.

The video was shared on TikTok by @mukwevho_family and garnered 2.7M views along with 308K likes from an amused online community.

The video shows the husband standing by the edge of the pool, questioning his wife about the depth of the water. He asked if he would drown while using a flotation device, and his wife encouraged him to just get in and relax. The man claimed that he knew how to swim and confirmed the correct way to sit on the device while slowly entering the water.

Man battles the water after confident swimming claims fall flat

After receiving a final assurance that the pool was not deep, he tried to get onto the flotation device. It immediately flipped upside down and dumped him into the water, where TikTok user @mukwevho_family began battling the surface with a frantic backstroke attempt. His wife burst into loud laughter as the water splashed toward her on the pool deck.

Many viewers noted that the man’s numerous questions were a red flag that he was not a confident swimmer. Image: Ninthgrid

SA finds the man’s disastrous pool entrance amusing

The viral clip gained millions of views and 5.4K comments from an online community that was thoroughly entertained by the floating effort. Many viewers mentioned they knew the attempt would be disastrous from the beginning and jokingly suggested the wife had tricked him. Some users noted that his many questions made them doubt his actual swimming abilities despite his earlier claims. Other followers said the video completely made their day and admitted to laughing very hard at the husband's unexpected battle with water.

User @S€MI_P added:

"He's swimming for his life."

User @RIDA❣️Janey said:

"He learnt the backstroke in no time🤣."

User @just_a_user commented:

"Nothing good ever happens after the 'it's not that deep' answer."

User @Hazee added:

"This video made my day. Thanks for a good morning laugh 😂."

User @Dyer Suzan shared:

"The way I immediately started laughing even before he entered. I just knew 😂."

User @Vishal Khelawan commented."

"He just did one lap 🤣."

User @mahlatse@mma said:

"I just saw when the Madlanga Commission questions started coming that won't work 😂. I didn't even get my hopes up."

Watch the TikTok video below:

