Musa Mseleku, known for being a devoted family man, visited his daughter Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku at her internship workplace, Halfway Omoda & Jaecoo in Port Shepstone, KZN

Mpilo Mseleku, a 21-year-old UKZN graduate and reality TV star, expressed her excitement about the job, saying she applied to avoid being idle after school

Fans, impressed by the father-daughter bond, praised Musa for being supportive, with some assuming he was buying her a car as a graduation gift

Musa Mseleku takes the award for the most supportive father. The star recently shared a picture while visiting his beautiful daughter, Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku, at her workplace in Port Shepstone, KZN.

Musa Mseleku posted the sweet moment he visited his daughter, Mpilo, at her work. Image: @u._enhle and @musamseleku

Musa Mseleku hailed for being a great father

Anyone who follows Musa Mseleku on social media or watches his show Uthando Nes'thembu knows that the star is a dedicated family man. Mseleku loves showing up for his wives, children and grandchildren.

Taking to his Instagram page on 4 June 2025, the famous polygamist revealed that he visited his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, who is working as an intern at Halfway Omoda & Jaecoo in Port Shepstone in KZN. The proud father wrote:

"My daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku, at her work."

Mpilo Mseleku excited about her new job

Mpilo Mseleku is grateful for the new chapter in her life. The 21-year-old reality television star revealed in an interview with The Daily Sun that she applied for the job because she didn't want to stay at home after completing her studies at UKZN last year. She said:

"The reason I wanted to apply for the internship was that I didn't want to do anything after school. I thought it was going to be a great opportunity. I was applying for different things, and it was a bonus that I got the opportunity here."

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star Musa Mseleku was praised for being a supportive father. Image: @u._enhle

Fans react to Musa Mseleku's post

Social media users admired the father-daughter relationship between Mseleku and Mpilo. Others who did not know that Mpilo works at a car sale said they thought the picture meant Musa Mseleku had gone to buy a car for Mpilo as a graduation gift, following her graduation last month.

@andie_mcasa said:

"When it comes to PARENTING, please respect Babakhe🤌🙏♥️ he is a very present and supportive dad🤗🤗"

@lethu2024 wrote:

"I thought he went to buy a car for Mpilo as a graduation gift."

@ma_alita19 commented:

"Please support her by buying a car."

@blessingmadiya added:

"Supportive father❤️"

