Not Bad at All: Impressed SA Man Shares Snap of Cake He Ordered vs What He Got
Buzz

Not Bad at All: Impressed SA Man Shares Snap of Cake He Ordered vs What He Got

by  Marilynn Manuel
  • A local man recently headed to Twitter to share snaps of the cake he asked for and the one he received and he was quite chuffed with the results
  • Judging by the snaps, the baker did a pretty good job and was only missing a few of the elements from the original cake
  • Many people completely agreed with the above and swiftly headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the well-executed birthday cake

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Many times people place orders and get the most bizarre things. This seems to happen a lot with cakes and it leaves many customers feeling deflated. A local man however recently got just what he asked for and could not be happier.

A satisfied customer

Heading online, the happy man shared a snap of the cake that he ordered versus the one that he received and we must admit - it was a job quite well done, which is something he totally agrees with.

Read also

Lamiez Holworthy & Khuli Chana give Mzansi the feels in a lit clip

Baker, cake, ice cream cake
The young man loves the cake he ordered. Images: @Lakz_Gaobotse/Unsplash
Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"What I ordered vs what I got," he captioned the snaps.

Locals just loved it

Many South Africans agreed that the baker did a pretty good job. Many of them shared their thoughts about the cake in the comment section. Read a few of their comments below:

@Simmy_Ngcebo said:

"What you ordered isn't even as good as what you got."

@briansibiya49 said:

"This is the most near perfect I've ever seen on Twitter."

@molebatsi_nemo said:

"I am not much of a cake person but ey, this isn't that bad"

@cowen90 said:

"This looks awesome ma boet."

Mzansi reacts to other "What I asked for vs What I got" posts

Briefly News previously reported that #MansNotBarryRoux has come through with another meme, this time it involves a hilarious troll of a cool outfit. In an image shared by the popular tweep, a model pulls off an insane look with a long-sleeved silky ensemble.

Read also

Tsonga man nails traditional dance, Mzansi loves it: "Sbwl to do this"

Beside him is a bit of a troll who is wearing short sleeve work overalls subsequently creating laughter at his fail. It is currently unclear if he was serious or if he was just pulling a fast one on the Twitter streets.

Regardless, South Africans were left in stitches and shared some equally funny responses to the post. We took a look at some of those hilarious comments.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel