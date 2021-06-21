A local man recently headed to Twitter to share snaps of the cake he asked for and the one he received and he was quite chuffed with the results

Judging by the snaps, the baker did a pretty good job and was only missing a few of the elements from the original cake

Many people completely agreed with the above and swiftly headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the well-executed birthday cake

Many times people place orders and get the most bizarre things. This seems to happen a lot with cakes and it leaves many customers feeling deflated. A local man however recently got just what he asked for and could not be happier.

A satisfied customer

Heading online, the happy man shared a snap of the cake that he ordered versus the one that he received and we must admit - it was a job quite well done, which is something he totally agrees with.

The young man loves the cake he ordered. Images: @Lakz_Gaobotse/Unsplash

"What I ordered vs what I got," he captioned the snaps.

Locals just loved it

Many South Africans agreed that the baker did a pretty good job. Many of them shared their thoughts about the cake in the comment section. Read a few of their comments below:

@Simmy_Ngcebo said:

"What you ordered isn't even as good as what you got."

@briansibiya49 said:

"This is the most near perfect I've ever seen on Twitter."

@molebatsi_nemo said:

"I am not much of a cake person but ey, this isn't that bad"

@cowen90 said:

"This looks awesome ma boet."

