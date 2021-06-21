Not Bad at All: Impressed SA Man Shares Snap of Cake He Ordered vs What He Got
- A local man recently headed to Twitter to share snaps of the cake he asked for and the one he received and he was quite chuffed with the results
- Judging by the snaps, the baker did a pretty good job and was only missing a few of the elements from the original cake
- Many people completely agreed with the above and swiftly headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the well-executed birthday cake
Many times people place orders and get the most bizarre things. This seems to happen a lot with cakes and it leaves many customers feeling deflated. A local man however recently got just what he asked for and could not be happier.
A satisfied customer
Heading online, the happy man shared a snap of the cake that he ordered versus the one that he received and we must admit - it was a job quite well done, which is something he totally agrees with.
"What I ordered vs what I got," he captioned the snaps.
Locals just loved it
Many South Africans agreed that the baker did a pretty good job. Many of them shared their thoughts about the cake in the comment section. Read a few of their comments below:
@Simmy_Ngcebo said:
"What you ordered isn't even as good as what you got."
@briansibiya49 said:
"This is the most near perfect I've ever seen on Twitter."
@molebatsi_nemo said:
"I am not much of a cake person but ey, this isn't that bad"
@cowen90 said:
"This looks awesome ma boet."
Mzansi reacts to other "What I asked for vs What I got" posts
Briefly News previously reported that #MansNotBarryRoux has come through with another meme, this time it involves a hilarious troll of a cool outfit. In an image shared by the popular tweep, a model pulls off an insane look with a long-sleeved silky ensemble.
Beside him is a bit of a troll who is wearing short sleeve work overalls subsequently creating laughter at his fail. It is currently unclear if he was serious or if he was just pulling a fast one on the Twitter streets.
Regardless, South Africans were left in stitches and shared some equally funny responses to the post. We took a look at some of those hilarious comments.
Source: Briefly.co.za