Zola 7 Is Not Dead: Another Hoax Leaves Veteran Musician Trending

South Africans were left panicked on Sunday night after rumours that Zola 7 passed away gained some traction

The veteran musician trended through the night and into the early hours of the morning as Mzansi debated his fate

The rumours were cleared by close friends of the Kwaito star, who called him to confirm that he was still very much alive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zola 7 has been killed off by Mzansi social media users yet again. The veteran musician is no stranger to hoaxes about his death and the latest was no different. Zola trended all through Sunday night and Monday morning as rumours of his demise swirled.

Zola 7 is trending due to another death hoax. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Close friends were not spared the panic and frantically called the Kwaito star to check on his health. Only then did they return to social media to dispel the rumours.

Check out some of the reactions:

@mokety1 said:

“Someone has been asking Mzansi to help pay Zola 7 s medical bills, everyone was quiet, now that someone assumes he's dead, he's trending. Yah neh.”

@homiuaca said:

“Zola 7 is alive until his family announces otherwise. Ya'll love attention too much.”

@slee_z95 said:

“I really hope the news is fake, cause as a country we've been through a lot, we can't afford to lose a legend like Zola 7.”

Zola 7 denies sickness reports, management rubbishes crowdfunding claims

Zola 7 recently trended after he had to rubbish claims that he was crowdfunding for his medical bills.

The star also denied that he had been hospitalised because of his chronic sickness and rubbished the claims that his management started a crowdfunding campaign in order for Mzansi to donate towards his medical bills.

ZAlebs reported that the Umdlwembe hitmaker's PA, Siki Kunene, shared that they "honestly" don't know where the rumours originated from. Sindi said the star was “perfectly fine at his home", adding that he was in hospital.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za