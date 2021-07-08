Hawu: Zola 7 Denies Sickness Reports, Management Rubbishes Crowdfunding Claims

Actor and musician Zola 7 has denied recent reports that he had been hospitalised due to chronic illness and was in need of medical fees

The legendary Kwaito artist's management team also distanced themselves from a crowdfunding campaign that had been set up supposedly for the star's medical bills

Zola 7's friends in the music industry reportedly visited the TV presenter recently and found him in good health and spirits

Legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7 has denied that he is bedridden. The media personality was reacting to recent reports about deteriorating health.

The star also denied that he had been hospitalised because of his chronic sickness and rubbished the claims that his management started a crowdfunding campaign in order for Mzansi to donate towards his medical bills.

ZAlebs reports that the Umdlwembe hitmaker's PA, Siki Kunene, shared that they "honestly" don't know where the rumours originated from. Sindi said the star is "perfectly fine at his home", adding that he is not in hospital.

She told The Citizen that Zola's management pays for Zola's medical expenses and delivers the medication to his home. Kwaito artists such as Mapaputsi reportedly visited Zola at his home and found him in good spirits.

Zola 7 reportedly battles chronic illness

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that legendary Mzansi star Zola 7 is reportedly battling a chronic illness. The media personality was diagnosed with the condition three years back.

Even though the star is reportedly in high spirits, his team wants to make sure that he gets all the necessary help that he needs. The musician's team has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help with Mzolisto's medical bills.

His alleged management told the City Press that the star was diagnosed with chronic epilepsy a few years ago. Tweeps took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter to share their reactions on the sad news.

@LadyG43269956 said:

"Kindly send details. For Zola I can help at any time. This guy assisted many communities with humility and passion, including mine here at the Bundus. May God help him recover."

