Thando Thabether's underwear and shapewear brand Thabooty's has hit a new milestone as it has been listed on the Uber Eats platform

Uber Eats made the announcement via a statement and shared that the company will deliver her products to her customers' doorsteps

Uber Eats' Cikida Gcali-Mabusela excitedly shared that the new collaboration with with Thabooty's is in line with the company's aspiration of connecting with users beyond just food

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thando Thabethe is celebrating another milestone. The media personality's underwear and shapewear line Thabooty's has been listed on the Uber Eats platform.

Thando Thabethe’s underwear and shapewear brand Thabooty’s has partnered with Uber Eats. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thabooty's was officially launched in 2017 and the brand seeks to change the way women see underwear by providing steamy undergarments for women of all shapes and sizes.

In a statement, Uber Eats shared that Thabooty's hope to usher summer flavours on the app with the introduction of its swimwear range. Thando Thabethe shared that they are delighted to collaborate with Uber Eats to make Thabooty’s more accessible to women. Uber Eats will deliver her products to their doorstep at the touch of a button.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, Head of New Verticals for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, said the new partnership with Thabooty's is in line with the app's aspiration of connecting with users beyond just food.

Zoleka Mandela celebrates huge milestone

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zoleka Mandela has taken to her timeline to celebrate a huge milestone. The author shared that her memoir When Hope Whispers has sold out again.

She shared that all the 20 copies of her book have sold out again. Zoleka expressed gratitude to all the people who bought her book.

ZAlebs reports that the autobiography was first released in 2013. It details how she lost two kids in the space of two years, her substance abuse and battling cancer. Taking to Instagram, Zoleka posted a short clip of herself thanking all the people who continue to show her support by continuing to buy her book.

Peeps took to her timeline to share that When Hope Whispers is not a book to share. Others said the media personality's book is an eye-opener.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News