A South African woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how her body has changed since she fell in love with her current boyfriend

In a video, @latishaklaas shows a side-by-side comparison of herself in a black dress when she was single and when she was in a relationship

Latisha credits the weight gain to being treated well by her boyfriend, which many Mzansi women could relate to

A woman showed how a happy relationship made her gain weight. Image: @latishaklaas

Woman shows relationship gains

In the video, Latisha looks slim and slender in the black dress when she was single. However, when she shows herself in the same dress in a relationship, she appears to have gained weight in all the right places.

Latisha credits the weight gain to being treated well by her boyfriend. She says that he makes her feel good about herself and loves her for who she is, regardless of her weight.

Mzansi women relate

Latisha's video has resonated with many women who have shared how they can relate to the weight gain that comes with being in a happy relationship.

Khwezi Buthelezi said:

"Ungibona nditshebile ungiphethe kahle uDali"❤️❤️."

Mayasa Raymond replied:

"God knows how much I really wanna gain weight."

shakyira0 said:

" I want to gain weight borrow me your man please ."

Happy gal commented:

"You are very beautiful either slim or chubby you look good."

Cleo said:

"I can relate ."

user3724514444781 repsonded:

"Aybo oe the gains."

Thando said:

"If you don't gain then leave that man."

