A young worker took to Twitter to recount his job searching experience that led him to land a new job

Clad in his work gear, he advised on the power of self-believe which earned him applaud from Tweeps

Captivated by the man's striking appearance, people admitted to crushing on him with others confessing that his uniform completes the appeal

Twitter was impressed when a newly hired worker by the name Keorapetse posted about how he got his new job. The pic of himself dressed in uniform got people professing their attraction to him.

Keorapetse admitted that he was doubtful about the chance of being hired whenever he would go for an interview. He ended his motivation with the words:

"To cut the story short believe it will be yours and no one will take it away from you."

Words he used to attest to the power of positive thinking.

Keorapetse dressed in his work attire while at his new job in a picture that got Mzansi peeps crushing on him. Image: @OMG_itsK9/Twitter

Twitter peeps were not only inspired by Keorapetse's motivational post, they also admitted to being captivated by his looks. Some even asked to hire him just so he can were his uniform for them.

Clearly enamoured by Keorapetse, @IntensionMr asked:

"Can I hire u to dress up like that and look at me only."

@Mwelie_rsa echoed the above statement:

Impressed by Keorapetse's achievement, @literockstar said:

"Congratulations so happy for u. Finally u can start doing u now."

Beefy man in blue leaves Mzansi Women hot under the collar

Proving that Mzansi loves a man in uniform Briefly News reported that police officer tshawe_za shared a video of himself dressed in his cop uniform and TikTok users cannot get enough of his hot body.

The nine-second video sees @tshawe_za walking in a courtyard as the sun shines on his ripped arms. He then faces the camera for a bit and flashes a grin.

Many ladies cheekily confessed to committing alleged crimes and also wanted to open up cases in an attempt to meet the handsome hunk.

Source: Briefly News