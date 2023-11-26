A woman from Rustenburg accepted a surprise marriage proposal from a singing stranger at the mall

The heartwarming and romantic scene was recorded and posted on TikTok for the whole world to see

The clip shared three days ago has become a viral sensation surpassing a whopping 1.7 million views

A man proposed to a woman in front of shoppers at Rustenburg mall. Image: @zanothando961

Love knows no bounds, and Rustenburg witnessed this firsthand when a spontaneous marriage proposal unfolded at a mall.

In a scene straight out of a romantic movie, a complete stranger boldly walked up to a woman and, began serenading her with a wedding song.

Shoppers sing along

The unexpected musical proposal didn't just stop with the guy. As the notes filled the mall, shoppers couldn't resist being drawn into the impromptu celebration.

Some joined in the singing, while others were hyped and cheering for the woman to say yes.

Woman accepts proposal

The guy dropped to one knee and presented the woman with a ring. To the delight of onlookers, her beaming smile spoke volumes before she accepted.

The scene was uploaded on TikTok by @zanothando961, where it quickly became a viral hit.

Watch the video below:

Internet captivated by proposal

Viewers from all corners of the internet were captivated by the spontaneity, and joy of the unexpected mall marriage proposal.

@pitsojosephkhoza said:

"Just do it my sister, le bhari yakho kunini ekhona lol."

@mfunelintumbuka mentioned:

"I refuse to believe that this country is a real place."

@amber_fourie07 wrote:

"Umama at the back has tears of joy for a complete stranger."

@wandile_dakar posted:

"I think she didn’t want to kill the vibe."

@SufficientGrace85 commented:

"My single self would think my prayers are answered."

@sizamavundla added:

"She's so sweet she just played along."

@arockstarworldwithsthe shared:

"The crying granny is dusting me. "

@revmocumi said:

"Imagine the bf watching this from home. Letlo bolaya bana ba bang hle."

