South African media personality Unathi Nkayi, known for her dedication to fitness, shared captivating photos showcasing her fit physique, encouraging her followers to prioritize their health

A snapshot of her displaying her toned abs generated a lively discussion on social media, with users debating whether she looked her age

While some praised her youthful appearance, others noted her age but acknowledged her impressive physique

Unathi Nkayi has just motivated South Africans to never miss a day in the gym. The 44-year-old media personality served body goals with her saucy pictures.

Unathi Nkayi flaunted her toned abs in a viral post.

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi sets timelines on fire with her hot snaps

Anyone who follows Unathi Nkayi knows she is a devoted gym fanatic who is always motivating her fans to live healthy. The star has shared several workout routines and sometimes shares what she eats with those eager to try it.

A picture of the star showing off her rock-hard abs has caused a stir on social media. The star's picture posted by an X user with the handle @Ori_RSA had people sharing their thoughts. The caption of the post read:

"Unathi Nkayi, 44 years old."

Unathi Nkayi's picture sparks heated debate about age

The former Idols SA judge's picture had Mzansi sharing mixed reactions. Some hailed her for maintaining her youthful look. Others felt she looks her age, despite having a hot body.

@dukeofgazankulu said:

"She looks her age "

@n_makhubele wrote:

"Can someone please motivate me to stop drinking savanna ‍"

@Macarth_Ceebo commented:

"The body is trying to say 38 but the face is saying "gogo"."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"Body looks 25. But those hands siya who ukuthi they fought for fought for democracy…"

