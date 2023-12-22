SK Khoza claimed that South Africans don't love him

The former The Queen star vented about how Mzansi pretends to love him but is mainly focused on the negative aspects of his life

Mzansi was divided in opinion on SK's claims, where some agreed while others bashed him for wanting unconditional love from strangers

SK Khoza called Mzansi out for being pretentious, saying South Africans feed off negativity. Images: skcoza

SK Khoza went on a rant about South Africans being fake. The former The Queen actor has been at the centre of online scrutiny and claims Mzansi fails to acknowledge his strides in the entertainment industry and only focuses on the negative.

SK Khoza rants about Mzansi's lack of love for him

Despite being well-known nationwide, SK Khoza claims he rarely gets any love from fellow South Africans. In fact, the actor says he is appreciated more outside of the country.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, a recording of SK's Instagram live finds him seemingly intoxicated, ranting about South Africans being fake and feeding on the negative aspects of his life, including his abuse allegations:

"I have more people who love me out of South Africa than in South Africa. A lot of people pretend to love you, even the people you thought would love you. The sad part is that you guys like to believe the negativite that you forget that I'm great."

"I never studied acting, but I'm a four-time award-winning actor; I don't care what you say about me. Yes, my ex beat me up. I hate talking about this because now I have to tell the world that I was going through something.

"I don't even care to tell you guys anything because all you care about is the negative parts of my life."

Mzansi weighs in on SK Khoza's rant

Netizens agreed with SK's statement about South Africans only showing interest in the negative parts of people's lives:

cole_skai agreed with SK:

"That’s true, though; SA people only like you when you trend."

Mamboh13 said:

"True, when he said if somebody dies, people bring up all the negative things about that person. I thought about Zahara, most people focused on the negative - they didn’t care about appreciating her great talent."

Meanwhile, some netizens bashed SK for seeking love from strangers, saying he shouldn't feel entitled to people's love just because he is a celebrity:

Dr_Shiyaklenga declared:

"I don't love him nor do I hate him, I never pretended all I know is that he's an actor and it ends there, celebrities should stop being entitled to unconditional love from their fans bathong."

Him130594 wrote:

"You're acting like a spoiled brat right now."

Sudden_Mathebul suggested:

"Haibo wena, go love your kids!"

