Big Zulu showed massive love to a fan who did a tattoo in his honour, and the tattoo was placed on his arm

The rapper enjoys a large fanbase, but one fan proved to love him more when he tattooed the rapper's face

Mzansi was, however, not convinced that it was Big Zulu in the fan's arm, saying it looked like the late Lucky Dube

Big Zulu reacted positively to a fan who tattooed a picture of his face. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Rapper Big Zulu posts fan art done as tattoo

Taking to Instagram recently, Big Zulu showed off a tattoo done by a fan on their arm. The superfan even shared a video, which the Ngises'congweni hitmaker reshared on Instagram.

"Oh my hero, I have no words. I honestly do not know what to say. But all I can say is one love. Thank you so much for showing me this much love," he wrote.

Big Zulu would not be the first star to be shown this much love from a fan. Rapper Maglera Doe Boy called a fan his family after he shared a tattoo he got of him.

Mzansi reacts to fans' tattoo

Not everybody was a fan of the art. Some people were divided, saying it looked like Lucky Dube. Others mocked Rasta The Painter, saying he was behind the design of the tattoo.

nwabisa_lindani shared:

"May he continue resting in peace. Lucky Dube, we all loved him."

shon_gsa said:

"This man really loves you Nkabi."

dlamini_sinelungelo joked:

"I think Rasta did this tattoo."

gumedetc mocked:

"As long as he explained that it’s you."

nkanyisojavesa joked:

"Big Zulu on a slender man."

mizzpurple01 replied:

"He has mad love for you. That is what I want to see."

zamahlubi_r exclaimed:

"No, man!"

ntaoleng_sesing shared:

"Ai, its not make sure."

ndabezinhle_ndlela laughed:

"I see Lucky Dube in this tattoo. Is it just me?"

robin_the_boy_wonder1 asked:

"Does Rasta now do tattoos?"

Duncan unimpressed by Rasta's painting of him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rasta The Painter made a "terrible" painting of rapper Duncan Skuva, who was not afraid of calling him out.

The Durban-rapper star shared how unhappy he was with the painting Rasta made of him, and his fans even said the painting was horrible.

