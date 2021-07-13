7 true facts about Gina Carano: does she have a husband?
Gina Joy Carano is a decorated actress, fitness model and former mixed martial artist. She has a coveted Muay Thai competitive record of 12 wins, one loss and one draw. She is also the first American to win a title in Thailand Muay Thai. Apart from martial arts, Gina Carano has excelled in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Gina Carano is not only famous for her athletic side. She is a celebrated actress and model and has featured in multi-million-dollar Hollywood blockbusters like Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, Blood and Bone, to mention a few. Nevertheless, Gina Carano has also been subject to controversy, so these facts unpack both sides of the coin.
Gina Carano's profile summary
- Full name: Gina Joy Carano
- Nickname: Conviction, Crush
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 16th April 1982
- Place of birth: Dallas County, Texas, USA
- Horoscope: Aries
- Nationality: American
- Father: Glenn Carano
- Mother: Dana Cason
- Marital status: Single
- Partner: Kevin Ross
- Children: 2
- Profession: Former mixed martial artist, actress, and a fitness model
- Height: 173 cm
- Weight: 65 kg
- Division: Featherweight
- Reach: 169 cm
- Style: Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu
- Team: Jackson's MMA
- Trainer: Greg Jackson
- Years active: 2006–2009 (MMA)
- Gina Carano Instagram: ginajcarano
- Twitter: @ginacarano
- Facebook: Gina Carano
7 true facts about Gina Carano
Gina made it to martial arts by chance, and that shot in life opened doors for a series of opportunities and success. Throughout her career, she has learnt to balance two demanding jobs and be successful at either of them. These facts unpack truths about her life.
1. She is way younger than you think
Have you ever imagined how old Gina Carano is? Best believe she was born on 16th April 1982 in Dallas County, Texas, USA, and was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. As of July 2021, Gina Carano's age is thirty-nine, although she does not look like it.
By the time she was twenty-four, she had accomplished twice as much as what other girls her age had accomplished.
2. Athleticism is in her blood
Gina was the middle of three sisters, and she grew up under her mother's care. Her parents divorced when she was seven years old, although they were actively involved in raising their three daughters. Her father worked as a casino executive and was a former footballer.
Gina Joy Carano went to Trinity Christian High School in Las Vegas, and during her tenure, she led the school's basketball team to a state title. She was also an active member of the school's softball and volleyball teams. After clearing high school, Carano joined the University of Nevada, Reno, for a year and later transitioned to the University of Nevada for three years. She majored in psychology.
3.She has a very awe-inspiring fighting record
Her boyfriend, who was a Thai fighter, influenced her to join martial arts. She set an admirable Muay Thai record of 12-1-1. Therefore, she received an offer to participate in the first-ever MMA bout in Nevada, where she won.
She participated in the first-ever sanctioned female MMA and tackled Leiticia Pestova, and won. Therefore, she was invited to the World Pro Fighting show in Las Vegas to fight Rosi Sexton and still won. Before Ronda Rousey came around, she was the undisputed face of female MMA. She had an admirable MMA record of 7-1-0.
4. She has quite the acting career
It is unlikely for one to have a successful career in sports and still be an achieved actor. Each one of the fields is demanding and requires one's undivided attention. Nonetheless, famous figures like Dwayne Johnson, known to many as The Rock, have tried and excelled. Gina also defied the odds like the Jack of all trades that she is. She has secured roles in multi-million-dollar Hollywood blockbusters.
Her breakout role was in Haywire in 2011, where she portrayed the role of Mallory Kane. She secured the role after the movie's director saw her fight. The role helped her secure a chance in the Fast & Furious franchise as Riley Hicks. In 2016, she featured in Deadpool as Angel Dust. These are the other films and TV shows that Gina Carano has featured in,
- Blood and Bone
- In the Blood
- Extraction
- Heist
- Kickboxer: Vengeance
- Scorched Earth
- Madness in the Method
- Daughter of the Wolf
- Fight Girls
- American Gladiators
- Almost Human
- The Mandalorian
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls
What is Gina Carano's net worth? Her worth is estimated at $8 million. She has accumulated her wealth through martial arts, acting and modelling.
5. She modelled in the ESPN The Magazine - The Body Issue
The coveted actress was profiled in a feature story for the ESPN series E:60. The 2008 Spring issue of the Big Biz Magazine recognized her as the Hottest Woman In America. That same year, Yahoo recognized her among the Top Ten Influential Women of 2008.
In 2009, she was 16th on Maxim's Hot 100 list and was on the cover of the October 2019 issue of the ESPN magazine alongside Serena Williams. The Body Issue is arguably ESPN's most talked about issue.
6. Is Gina Carano married?
One would quickly assume she is married; hence, several questions about Gina Carano's husband. However, Gina has never been married, although she has been in serious relationships. So, is Gina Carano single?
Gina is in a relationship with Muay Thai fighter Kevin Ross, popularly known as The Soul Assassin. Kevin is known as the most notable Featherweight Champion of Bellator Kickboxing. The pair dated in the 2000s when Kevin introduced her to martial arts but ended their relationship and reunited in 2015.
Did Gina Carano date Henry Cavil? Carano and Henry Cavil dated briefly between 2012 and 2013. However, they ended the relationship amicably.
7. Gina Carano was ousted from Lucasfilm
In 2021, Lucasfilm announced that Gina Carano would not appear in future Star Wars projects. The decision came after Gina had posted controversial posts on her social media accounts. Gina Carano's tweets mocked the use of masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA. She allegedly also made baseless claims of voter fraud during the USA's 2020 presidential elections.
Lucasfilm announced that Carano was no longer an employee in the company, citing that her social media posts denigrated people based on their religious and cultural identities. A week after the oust, the iconic actress announced that she would be working with The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, in an upcoming project.
These facts about Gina Carano give a true sense of how her life has been. She has had her moments of success and a fair share of ups and downs. Nonetheless, she lives unapologetically.
