Downton Abbey's Rob James-Collier is one of the most accomplished British actors and models. Unlike most of his colleagues who pursued acting-related courses for their A-levels, his story is different. Best belief, he did not study acting! How about unveiling the ins and outs of the award-winning model and actor?

What happened to Robert James-Collier? Photo: @DANIELA - STYLIST/PERSONAL SHOPPER

Rob James-Collier is famous for featuring in Downtown Abbey as Thomas Barrows and Saul Silva in Fate: The Winx Saga. He also has a covetable portfolio as a commercial model. He was crowned the Sexiest male in The British Soap Award.

Rob James-Collier's profile summary

Birth name: Robert Collier

Robert Collier Current name: Rob James-Collier

Rob James-Collier Nickname: Rob

Rob Date of birth: 23rd September 1976

23rd September 1976 Horoscope: Libra

Libra Age: 44 years

44 years Father: James Collier

James Collier Mother: Anne Collier

Anne Collier Place of birth: Salford, Greater Manchester, England

Salford, Greater Manchester, England Nationality: British

British Occupation: Actor and model

Actor and model Alma mater: University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and the University of Huddersfield

University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and the University of Huddersfield Marital status: Not married

Not married Partner: Lauren Chandiram

Lauren Chandiram Child: Milo James-Collier

Milo James-Collier TV Shows: Downton Abbey

Movies: Fate: The Winx Saga

Year active: 2005 - date

2005 - date Height: 1.87 m

1.87 m Facebook: Robert James

Robert James-Collier's biography

Over the past fifteen years, Robert has been gracing the screens, connecting with his fans through his talent. He has featured in more than 20 productions, some of which have earned him awards. Despite the consistency, what puzzles his fans is how he got to such a high rank with no background in acting. His biography unpacks his debut in acting and his transcendence.

Robert James-Collier's age

How old is Rob James Collier? He was born on 23rd September 1976 in Salford, Greater Manchester, England, to Anne and James. Currently, he is forty-four years old.

Robert James-Collier's early life

Who plays the under butler in Downton Abbey? Photo: @Hannah Wales

He was named Robert Collier at birth, although he opted to change his name to Robert James-Collier in fulfilment with the rules of Equity and avoided being mistaken for an actor who went by the same name. The talented actor attended St Patrick's Roman Catholic High School in Eccles, Great Manchester.

Rob James-Collier's education culminated at the University of Huddersfield, where the actor went to study business. Years later, he joined the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology to study marketing. Interestingly, he ventured into acting, and the career has earned him a fortune and fame.

His parents were careful enough to put all their children through education. Although James took a different career path, they have supported him.

Rob James-Collier's wife

Is Rob James-Collier married? While not much is known about Rob James-Collier's family, details about his dating life and relationship status have been a bone of contention. He is not married, although he has a partner, Lauren Chindiram. Rob James-Collier and Lauren Chandiram have a son, Milo James-Collier, Milo was born in 2010.

Rob James-Collier's movies and TV shows

Rob made it to the entertainment scene by sheer luck. He did not have a plan for his career path, and on one occasion, his friend asked him to stand in for an actor who failed to show up for a movie shoot. The experience made him so fascinated that he considered taking acting classes.

In 2000, he auditioned for Down to Earth, a BBC One television series. He landed the role of a pub owner. In 2006, he featured in the fifth episode of the third season of Shameless as Stud. That same year, he also featured in New Street Law, Dalziel and Pascoe and Casualty.

Between 2006 and 2008, he featured in Coronation Street as Liam Connor. In 2010, he landed another role as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, a British historical drama television series. In 2011, he featured in Moving On as Clive, and in 2012, as Joe in Love Life. These are some of his other TV shows and movies:

In 2011 as Callum in Mercenaries

In 2012 as Mr Milligan in Spike Island

In 2013 as John in Wayland's Song

In 2013 as Aiden Evans in Moving On

In 2015 as Pat McKerrod in A Christmas Star

In 2016 as Kevin O'Dowd in The Level

In 2016 as Alex in The Attendant

In 2017 as Hutch in The Ritual

In 2018 as Colonel Archie Christie in Urban Myths

In 2019 as Richard in Vera

In 2019 as Oliver Carr in Death in Paradise

In 2019 as Martin Evershed in Ackley Bridge

In 2021 as Saul Silva in Fate: The Winx Saga

Modelling career

Where is Rob James-Collier? Photo: @Random History of the Day

Apart from being a decorated actor, James is also a model. In 2007's Autumn/Winter and 2008's Spring/Summer, he modelled for Argos. He was also awarded the Sexiest Male Award during the 2007 and 2008 British Soap Awards.

Rob James-Collier's net worth

The award-winning actor and model have made a dime out of the entertainment scene. While details of his net worth are unclear, he is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $3 million.

Other less known facts about Robert James-Collier

Although not much is known about his life, these facts will go a long way in helping you know him more.

He attempts to read at least one classic book every month and is more inclined to old books, people and buildings. His best movie is Jaws, and if he were a superhero, he would love to be Captain Lethargic. Through Downton Abbey's Rob James-Collier interviews, the actor revealed that it is easier to kiss a man than a woman in a movie.

Is Thomas Lord Grantham's son?

In Downtown Abbey, the actor is Lord Grantham's illegitimate son and the rightful heir of the house. Even though Lady Grantham poisons her husband, he acknowledges Thomas as his son.

These details have painted a better picture of Rob James-Collier. Apart from being a successful actor and model, he prides himself in being a present father to his son. He is a diverse entertainer and we hope to see more of him on our screens soon.

