Colby Covington bio: age, family, record, net worth, salary, endorsements

Colby Covington has created a big name for himself in the martial arts industry. He is one of those people that you would not want to get into a fight with. How did he get into the UFC? Read on to know more about his fascinating career and life.

Colby Covington arrives backstage during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Chris Unge

Source: Getty Images

So, who is Colby Covington? He is an American professional mixed martial artist who currently competes in the welterweight division of the UFC. One of his greatest achievements is that as of June 2021, he belts the top rank in the UFC welterweight division.

Colby Covington's profile

Name: Colby Ray Covington

Colby Ray Covington Nickname: Chaos

Chaos Date of birth: February 22, 1988

February 22, 1988 Colby Covington age: 33 as of 2021

33 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Clovis

Clovis Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Parents: Noelle, Brad

Noelle, Brad Siblings: Candace, Callie

Candace, Callie Colby Covington's height: 5'11" (1.80 m)

5'11" (1.80 m) Weight: 77kg (169 pounds)

77kg (169 pounds) Reach: 72 in (183cm)

72 in (183cm) Colby Covington Twitter: @ColbyCovMMA

@ColbyCovMMA Facebook: Colby "Chaos" Covington UFC

Colby "Chaos" Covington UFC Colby Covington net worth: $2 million

$2 million Occupation: Professional mixed martial artist

Biography

He was born on February 22, 1988, to Noelle and Brad Covington in a small town called Clovis, which had a population of about 100,000 people. He has two sisters called Candace and Callie. Colby Covington's sister Candace, according to her Instagram, is a health and fitness coach and a motivational leader.

Colby Covington on stage during the UFC 245 press conference at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2019, in New York, New York. Photo: Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

Not much about his childhood or upbringing is out in the open. At the age of 11, however, he and his family moved to Springfield, Oregon. After completing high school at Thurston High School, his scores were not enough to enrol to his dream institution, Arizona State University, so he joined the Iowa Central Community college.

Career

Chaos' wrestling career began when he was still young. While in high school, he won the 171lb state championship as a senior. His inspiration to become a wrestler came from his father, who was also in the profession at the Southern Oregon University and the Oregon Institute of Technology.

After joining college, he won the 165lb national college junior college wrestling title. Following this win, he transferred to Iowa University for a wrestling programme. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology.

Colby Covington UFC

Colby Covington record was at 5-0 before signing t the UFC in the summer of 2014. He made his debut against Anying Wang on August 23, 2014, at the UFC Fight Night 48. He won the fight by TKO via punches in the first round.

Ever since, he has been in the ring with several bigwigs in the profession, including Wagner Silva, Mike Pyle, Warley Alves, Max Griffin, Bryan Barberena, Dong Hyun Kim, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Robbie Lawler.

Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Why does Colby Covington have a belt? Colby won bragging rights in his fight with his biggest rival, Tyron Woodley. He won via TKO at 1 minute and 19 seconds of the fifth round. The main event of UFC Fight Night 178 Saturday was on September 19, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Colby Covington Trump

After his win against Tyron, Colby took the fight to US President Joe Biden and Basketball star Lebron James.

'Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise," Covington said while draped in an American flag. "If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That's going to be a landslide.'

Trump then responded to this by giving him a two-minute call while at the post-fight conference.

Colby Covington next fight

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday that controversial UFC star Colby Covington would get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. White had previously suggested Covington would be next for Usman to other media members, and now the UFC boss has again confirmed that fight to be the UFC's one and only plan for Usman.

Controversies

What happened to Colby Covington? The UFC star has been in several scandals throughout his career. He got into hot soup after using crude language to claim that he had a sexual relationship with fellow UUFC fighter Polyana Viana. He also said that this was the reason he turned down a fight with Leon Edwards. Viana had earlier cleared the air saying they were only friends and she had a boyfriend after a rumour surfaced that they were in a relationship.

What did Colby Covington say about Brazil?

Speaking on the Candice Owens Show, Colby detailed how, despite being 7-1 in the UFC at that point, the promotion did not think he was entertaining enough. So he decided to prove them wrong through his controversial 'filthy animals' rant.

In the interview, he said, "So I go out there. I beat him up and leave him in a pool of his own blood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, his home city, and I shoot this promo on the Brazilians, and I say, 'Hey, you guys are all a bunch of filthy animals, and, Brazil, you're a dump.'"

Colby Covington has indeed created a name for himself in the UFC. Through his hard work and outspoken performances, he has risen to the top and continues to climb.

READ ALSO: Erin Kellyman bio: age, parents, career, The Falcon and Winter Soldier role

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Erin Kellyman's biography. She is an England-born actress who is making significant strides in the acting scene.

Besides confidently playing her roles in TV productions, she lives unapologetically and is a voice to the marginalized. How well do you know your favourite actress? Read on to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly.co.za