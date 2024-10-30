Shashi Naidoo recently shared her traumatic experience of losing over R500,000 after her phone was stolen in South Africa

In a viral Instagram video, she explained that thieves drained her savings and bond account, using funds from the recent sale of her home

Fans and fellow celebrities expressed their sympathy, filling her comments with supportive messages

South African actress and TV presenter Shashi Naidoo has shared how she fell victim to phone thieves in South Africa and warned others to take immediate action when they lose their devices.

Shashi Naidoo warns fans after thieves stole R500K from her. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Shashi Naidoo loses revealed how she lost R500K

Shashi Naidoo had an awful experience during her recent visit to South Africa. The Dubai-based media personality narrated how she lost over half a million rand after losing her phone.

Speaking in a viral Instagram video, Shashi warned her fans and followers about the dangers of losing a phone in South Africa. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They cleaned out my savings account up to R500,000 on the credit card. I had an access bond so they withdrew all the money from my bond and put that into my savings and spent that. As soon as I saw it, I ran to FNB, and they did the same on FNB. I recently sold my house. All that money was sitting in my savings."

Fans sympathise with Shashi Naidoo after her incident

The star's comments section was filled with heartfelt comments from fans and fellow celebs.

@ayandathabethe_'s said:

"Geeeeeee Shashi!!!!! Phew !! That is so depressing so sad and just so unfair! Im sooooo sorry babe 😢😢😢😢"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner commented:

"This country is a mess 😢 😭"

@knaomin added:

"I’m so sorry Sash, I remember how distraught you were. But I thank God you are safe and hope he holds your hand through this. *Big Hug*🤍🙏🏽✨"

@omuhlegela said:

"Oh my goodness!!! So sorry to hear this. Hoping by some miracle the banks can assist with something. Sending you love ❤️😔"

DJ Zinhle's team confirms she has been hacked

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media is no longer a safe place, especially for celebrities. Many stars have revealed they have fallen prey to hackers who gained access to their various social media platforms.

Stars who have fallen prey to hackers include Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode, actress Dawn Thandeka King, rapper Cassper Nyovest, controversial media personality Zodwa Wabantu and recently, DJ Zinhle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News