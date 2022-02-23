Xola Moya Wam' singer Nomcebo Zikode is the latest celebrity to have her social media account hacked

The singer has taken to her Instagram account to warn anyone with her WhatsApp number to ignore any requests for money

Nomcebo joins the list of celebrities such as Zodwa Wabantu, Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Modiadie and Bonang Matheba who have all fallen prey to the hackers

Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode has joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have fallen victim to online hackers. Many celebrities have had their verified accounts hacked and sometimes lost millions of followers after failing to negotiate with the hackers.

Nomcebo Zikode is the latest victim of online hackers. Image: @nomcebo_zikode and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Celebrities such as Lootlove, Pearl Modiadie, Cassper Nyovest and Bonang Matheba have all had their social media pages hacked. The latest star to join the list is Nomcebo Zikode who had her WhatsApp hacked.

In Nomcebo's case, the hackers have been demanding money from her WhatsApp contacts. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer issued a warning to everyone who has her numbers to ignore the messages.

She said:

"Good afternoon my friends and family, if ever you had me as a contact on WhatsApp please do not send any money to it as my cellphone number has been hacked. The hacker is going around asking all my contacts for money, it's a scam don't do it. I apologise to anyone that has been compromised."

