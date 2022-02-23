Shauwn Mkhize has announced that her WhatsApp number has been hacked and the hacker is now asking her contacts for thousands of rand

Warning her peeps, the flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share a screenshot of one of the chats where the hacker asked one of her contacts for R3 000

The royal AM boss' friends and followers took to her comment section to thank her for warning them about the trickster while some said MaMkhize has no daily limit

Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize has revealed that her WhatsApp number has been hacked. The hacker is now pretending to be the flamboyant Royal AM boss and asking her contacts for money.

Shauwn Mkhize's WhatsApp number has been hacked. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The actress made the announcement on social media recently. She warned her followers and friends to watch out for the fraudster.

Taking to Instagram, MamKhize shared a screenshot of the trickster asking someone on her contact list for R3 000. The hacker asked for the money because she had apparently reached her daily limit. She captioned her post:

"Important announcement. My WhatsApp number has been hacked. Please don't send any money if you get a message from my WhatsApp number."

MamKhize's celeb friends and followers took to her comment section to share their reactions to her surprising post.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King said:

"I am so sorry my love."

vuyisile_ranketse commented:

"Imagine Mamkize reaching her daily limit, yi film."

philvni_ said:

"The WhatsApp Swindler."

kayz_mk wrote:

"Noted, no money will be sent."

dr.sithebe_ commented:

"Eish, these scammers have no limits."

club7_sean_ said:

"Surely you have no daily limit what what."

givenmorowane added:

"I'll never believe such... I know you won't ask people for money."

