Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize recently gave some tax advice to her Instagram followers

Mkhize emphasised the importance of good tax practice for individuals to succeed in their dealings

The socialite's post received a downpouring of praise and compliments from her followers on the platform

Controversial Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has taken to her Instagram to give South Africans some unsolicited tax advice.

Mkhize, better known as MaMkhize, along with her son Andile Mpisane, is the owner of PSL football club Royal AM.

Durban entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize has given her online followers advice on tax awareness. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

After recently gaining PSL status, the club purchased Bloemfontein Celtic's DSTV Premiership status in August 2021, in a deal that appeared to have all the hallmarks of being lucrative.

Since then, the TV personality and socialite has adopted an information-savvy aura about her social media platforms, Instagram in particular, not hesitating to give those who care to listen, a range of tips they can use.

In a recent Instagram post, MaMkhize pondered on the importance of good tax practice for individuals, stating that she's learned a lot by exposing herself to the goings-on in her business, and not simply relying on others to handle her affairs.

"One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in my years in business is due diligence.

"As much [as] I may entrust the experience of experts, as a business owner, it's important to understand the ins and outs of your operations.

"My tribulations with the taxman have taught me a lot, and I’d like to use my platform to help spread the knowledge," Mkhize wrote.

In her "tax lesson", the entrepreneur advised her followers on the platform to be cognisant of the practices or principles that govern sponsorship donations.

She wrote:

"When you donate with the secondary intent to claim a tax benefit, please make sure that the institution you’re donating to complies with section 18A of the income tax act and keep records of all donations.

"I always say If you don’t know something, there is no shame in asking. Let’s normalise engaging on even the sore topics and not wait for the last minute. Every day is an opportunity to learn and be better than we were yesterday."

Her followers praised Mkhize for the outpouring of useful financial information. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the post below.

@matomerj wrote:

"That's so factual."

@kalm_est said:

"Thank you for that nugget. I really appreciate it."

@xolani4829 added:

"Ka Mkhize siyawubona ukotini bangasidleli mona."

