Focused Lady Celebrates Bagging BA Honours Degree, Like Minded Folks Inspired

A local woman has headed online to flex that she's the proud holder of a BA Honours in African Languages degree

The qualification is aimed at broadening knowledge of linguistics and literary studies as subjects in African languages

Locals crowded the tweet to congratulate the graduate, with others even posing questions around the qualification

If a Bachelor of Arts Honours in African Languages degree is not the ultimate flex, then very few other things are, if you ask one driven woman who obtained her qualification.

The local academic maven, whose handle is @nozipho_poswa on Twitter, recently took to social media to share the news of the incredible achievement with her followers and the many others looking for a dose of inspiration.

A graduate has taken to social media to show off her qualification. Image: @nozipho_poswa

Source: Twitter

"BA Honours in African Languages," she simply captioned the tweet.

The qualification is aimed at giving the student broader knowledge of linguistics and literary studies as academic subjects in African languages.

Further, it will enhance knowledge of effective communication in all spheres of life and open up a world of literary and cultural knowledge.

Anyone who obtains the qualification can access career opportunities, including journalism; editing, publishing; education; and academic researchers among a host of others.

There was an outpouring of congratulatory messages on social media as netizens doffed their hats off to the honours graduate. The tweet had attracted more than 6 100 likes at the time of publication.

Mzansi toasts to academic excellence

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the inspirational post below.

@MrWise38 wrote:

"How many can you speak or understand? I want some challenge, I speak and understand almost 15."

@ThulaniTeeTee said:

"Ngiyakubongela."

@KaziiMtshali_ added:

"Congratulations sisi."

Beautiful lady celebrates bagging degree, Saffas beam with pride

In a related inspirational story, Briefly News recently reported that a bubbly young lady celebrated a huge milestone after bagging a degree in Analytical Chemistry.

VarsityWorld shared a snap of the lovely lady, Fhulufhelo Hope Naledzane, on Facebook with the caption:

"I am a woman who believes in implementation. An analytical chemist with Total Quality Management specialised in Risk Management.

"It only took time management and dedication. Still working towards becoming a future Quality Controller."

Getting a degree and graduating is an impressive feat and Fhulufhelo is proud of herself for making it this far. She still has bigger hopes and dreams for the future and wants to do her best to reach them.

