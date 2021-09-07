Socialite Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram account was taken over by hackers demanding a ransom for the star's social media content

The hackers took to her story to threaten the dancer that if she did anything "stupid", they would delete all Zodwa's posts off her account

After many efforts, she hopped back on her socials to release a statement saying, "After much back and forth, I have since gotten my account back"

Mzansi's very own Zodwa Wabantu found herself being one of many celebrities who have fallen victim to social media hacking.

It all began when the suspected hackers took to her Instagram stories to post a number of demands and ransoms, reports TimesLive.

The hackers threatened Zodwa saying that if she attempted to do anything "stupid" they would delete all of the contents of her Instagram page.

Zodwa Wabantu had her Instagram account hacked with ransom demands for her content. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Despite a number of threats, it did not take long for the socialite to take back control of her account. She took to Instagram to assure her followers that her account was once again safe in her hands with a statement that read:

"After much back and forth, I have since gotten my account back."

Many of her followers were suspicious of the statement and the ease with which she got her account back.

@zahzah716 commented:

"Please go live my love, we wanna be sure."

another follower @tshweleh added:

"isn't this a hacker we wanna see your face first"

This forced Zodwa Wabantu to post a video reassuring her fans that the statement was indeed hers.

Zodwa Wabantu: Mzansi gets a peek of a new side the star rarely shows

Zodwa Wabantu trends day in and day out for her antics and skimpy dressing, but beneath that exterior is a soft and caring lady, determined to make a change.

Briefly News reported an old photo of Zodwa doing some charitable work that was shared on social media recently. In the picture, Zodwa was seen donating R10 000 to a physically disabled child.

In the snap, Zodwa was holding the young child and a huge cheque in her arms. The beautiful gesture left many looking at the exotic dancer a little differently.

@unclep87 said:

“But this what the world is accustomed to, showing the sh*try side of people and keeping the good side hidden cause people are filled by nonsense and entertained by toxic content.”

