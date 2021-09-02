Zodwa Wabantu: Mzansi Peeks a New Side She Hardly Ever Shows

Zodwa Wabantu is known for her controversial statements and dance moves, but the media personality is actually a softie at heart

A social media user recently shared a sweet picture of the Mzansi celebrity giving away money to someone less fortunate

Many were impressed to see this side of Zodwa that they have not been fortunate enough to see before

Zodwa Wabantu trends day in and day out for her antics and skimpy dressing, but beneath that exterior is a soft and caring lady, determined to make a change.

Zodwa Wabantu recently showed off a softer side. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

An old photo of Zodwa doing some charitable work was shared on social media recently. In the picture, Zodwa was seen donating R10 000 to a physically disabled child.

In the snap, Zodwa was holding the young child and a huge cheque in her arms. The beautiful gesture left many looking at the exotic dancer a little differently.

Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu’s kind gesture

@unclep87 said:

“But this what the world is accustomed to, showing the sh*try side of people and keeping the good side hidden cause people are filled by nonsense and entertained by toxic content.”

@mrs_kefilwe said:

“We've seen all her generous work on her reality tv show, UBUNTU bakhe is so humbling.”

@kidipotse said:

“On her show we get to see her involvement in charities just social media shows the unsavory side of her life akere.”

@cico_za said:

“I love Zodwa, she's authentic.”

Zodwa Wabantu shows humility while accepting money from customer

Zodwa Wabantu is all about expressing gratitude and showing love to all those who support her. Briefly News reported that the businesswoman recently showed that money has not changed her by accepting payment from a client while on her knees.

The footage shared on her Instagram showed Zodwa kneeling down to accept payment from a man who had just purchased eggs from her. She thanked him for supporting her. The video was captioned:

“Be Grateful, A Grateful Heart, Ngiyabonga."

Social media users were impressed by her behaviour. Insta user yoyama8 said:

"I love you. You are very humble."

yandiswanguse said:

"Appreciation yakho shame."

jaysen___oger said: "Real hustler, be blessed Zodwa."

