A Mpumalanga young man has reasons to believe that he was dancing with the devil

The guy admitted himself to a mental hospital before he stripped naked and had a stroke

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness to the guy

A young gentleman in Mpumalanga shared how he survived a stroke. Images: @andytheson

Source: TikTok

A young man took to social media and shared a story of how he survived a stroke. Netizens are touched.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @andytheson, said he admitted himself to a mental hospital for about a week. He escaped and went to another one where he overdosed on the medication he was given.

The Mpumalanga gent has reasons to think he was dancing with the devil. At some point, he took all his clothes off and had a stroke. He went to another hospital where the living conditions were not nice.

"STORY TIME, God literally saved my life yall✝️🙏🏽."

Mpumalanga man survives stroke

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share words of kindness

The video gained over 130k views, with many online users sharing positive words. See the comments below:

@Mbalenhle🌻 expressed:

"What happened before the stroke? Was it depression ? 🥺 oh God I’m glad you’re okay now. Gods speed 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹."

@Mich❤ shared:

"I also survived stroke...It was a brain bleed "SAH" early this year...I'm so grateful for God saved me I wouldn't be here today I'm hppy to see you here...Forge the negative comments."

@Ofentse April expressed:

"You are strong! Sorry for your experience."

@Khanyisa_Mazibuko commented:

"Eish people are going through a lot💔😭 Sorry you had to experience life this way. I hope you're ok now🥰."

@S said:

"God is good 🥹. Also, the conditions of mental institutions in South Africa??? so inhumane, so sad that that’s how they treat our brothers and sisters, no human should live in such conditions 💔."

