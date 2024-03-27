A young man supported and showed love to his woman, who was admitted to a psych ward

The lady took to her TikTok account to show appreciation to her man for always being there for her

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling emotional and wishing a speedy recovery for the lady

A man showed his lady love after she was admitted to a psych ward. Images: @nonjabulomkhize588/ TikTok, @n.onjabulomkhize/ Instagram

A TikTok video of a man showing his girlfriend love even though she was admitted to a psych ward has touched Mansi.

In the video uploaded by @nonjabulomkhize588, she can be seen in the hospital. Her boyfriend came to visit her, and they showed affection to each other. The man hugged his girls and did their secret handshake.

Nonjabulo appreciated the man in her caption. She thanked him for being there despite the challenges she is facing.

"It's been really hard dealing with me these days, but he still sticks around.def blessed."

Man shows appreciation to girlfriend in psych ward

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wished the woman a speedy recovery

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users wishing the woman a speedy recovery. Some showed love to the man by his woman's side every step through her difficult time.

@primmy commented:

"I met the love of my life in psych hospital we were both admitted."

@PsyD wrote:

"He exist in the real world of compassion, speedy recovery ."

@Jane. adored:

"You are so blessed mama."

@Kelly shared:

"Praying you receive the healing & care you need ."

@Miss F Mdluli loved:

"All the best lady on your recovery . Respect to him for sticking around."

@Karabelo20. said:

"Sending you good thoughts and hoping you believe in yourself just as much as I believe in you.❤️From a girl that loves you at Varsity lofts."

