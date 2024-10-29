“Love Doesn’t Ask How Tall You Are”: Couple’s Height Difference Gets SA Talking

A man shared a post on TikTok showing a photo of himself and his beautiful pregnant wife

In the picture, the loving father-to-be was shorter than his wife as they stood next to each other

Some social media users found the height difference amusing and spread negativity, but thankfully, others defended the couple

A man shared a picture of himself and his taller wife. Image: @danversas

Source: TikTok

Love comes in all shapes and sizes, proving that connection knows no bounds. When a couple with a striking height difference sparked some unkind chatter, supporters quickly reminded everyone that love is what truly matters.

At the height of love

A TikTokker using the handle @danversas uploaded a picture of himself and his wife, who was a few months pregnant. The proud husband cradled her belly as they lovingly looked into each other's eyes.

While the picture is adorable, many people were surprised that the wife was taller than her husband.

Take a look at the picture below:

The man shared a beautiful picture of himself and his expecting wife. Image: @danversas

Source: TikTok

Online users defend couple with unconventional height difference

With the post receiving attention from thousands, many people had something negative to say or joke about the couple's height difference. Fortunately, some kind souls supported the couple in the comment section.

@aliciaallyadams told the negative people:

"Love doesn't ask how tall or short you are, so be happy they found love. Very few have really found it! This is beautiful."

@sweepie43 shared their similar experience, writing:

"It's very beautiful. I'm also taller than my husband, but his love for me makes me feel so small and safe in his arms. Love will always win."

@felicia_verdez wrote in the comment section:

"That time, all the haters are single. This man adores his wife as a husband should. You guys are missing out, shem."

@judith_south_africa said to the online community:

"I bet people who make fun of this couple have never experienced love. The bitter ones always see the need to laugh at others. If you are happily in love, you won't do this."

@boymom210613 spoke about their parents and commented:

"My mother is much taller than my daddy, and we never thought anything was wrong with it."

@ozithulele89 shared with app users:

"Love is beautiful. Love sees peace."

Couple with unconventional height difference goes viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a couple who caught people's attention because of their height difference.

A clinical and sports psychologist explained to Briefly News how height affects one's mentality, especially if a woman is taller in a relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News