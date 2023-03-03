Get to know Aiyda Ghahramani Randall Cobb's wife: These facts will wow you

A football star's life is often in the spotlight, but what about the significant person behind them? With Randall Cobb's impressive career in the NFL, many are curious about the woman behind him. So, who is Aiyda Ghahramani, and what makes her stand out as more than just the wife of a renowned athlete?

Randall Cobb's spouse is more than just a supportive partner; she is a force to reckon with. From her impressive career to her unique interests, Aiyda Ghahramani is a woman worth getting to know.

Aiyda Ghahramani's biography summary

Full name Aiyda Ghahramani Cobb Gender Female Date of birth 22 August 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality Iran Ethnicity Persian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Shahla Ghahramani Father Bahanor Ghahramani Sibling 1 Relationship status Married Partner Randall Ladonald Cobb II Children 2 University State University of New Jersey, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law Profession Attorney, patent lawyer, human rights activist Net worth $1 million Social media account Instagram

Who is Aiyda Ghahramani?

Aiyda is best recognised as the spouse of NFL player Randall Cobb. However, she is also known for her accomplishments in the legal field as a Persian attorney, patent lawyer, and passionate human rights advocate.

What is Aiyda Ghahramani's background?

Aiyda Ghahramani, born in New York, USA, on 22 August 1989, is one of two children in her family. Her parents are Bahanor and Shahla Ghahramani, and they have an older son named Ariya, an actor on HBO's show The Night Off and Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship.

Though she keeps other information about her background private, she once mentioned that her family has a quiet cultural background, and her parents are of Persian origin. Additionally, she can fluently speak English and Persian.

What are Aiyda Ghahramani's accomplishments?

Aiyda earned a science degree from the State University of New Jersey- New Brunswick in 2011 and later enrolled in the New Hemisphere School of Law. In 2014, she completed her studies and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Aiyda actively participated in sports, precisely track and cross country. She even ran the 400-meter race at Rutgers during her graduation ceremony. The legal practitioner was also a National Merit scholar and student mentor.

What does Aiyda Ghahramani do?

Aiyda Ghahramani is a patent attorney. After graduating, she worked as an associate at Sughrue Mion PLLC, a Washington DC-based law firm, in 2014. Nevertheless, because of her exceptional performance, she was offered a permanent position as an attorney with the firm.

She is passionate about advocating for the rights of innocent individuals. Her primary focus is on cases related to patent infringement, particularly those within the biomedical industry.

Her academic background in science contributes to her career success, as she primarily focuses on cases requiring specialised knowledge in this field. Additionally, Aiyda serves as a counsellor.

Who is Randall Cobb?

Randall is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Kentucky and was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He has been married to Aiyda Ghahramani for over five years; they married on 15 April 2017. The lovebirds first met at an EA sports event at Laho in the early 2010s and kept the communication line open. Eventually, they started dating in 2014 before Randall proposed to his would-be wife at the same place where they first met.

Their wedding was held in New York City with 250 guests in attendance. Among other guests in attendance were Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers.

So, does Randall Cobb have children? Their relationship has produced two children, Caspian Cyrus, born on 10 August 2018, and Cade Rumi, born on 23 January 2020.

Aiyda Ghahramani's Instagram

Aiyda maintains an active social media presence but only uses Instagram. Her verified account on the platform has more than 30,000 followers, and she shares pictures of her family life.

Aiyda Ghahramani's net worth

Ghahramani is allegedly worth $1 million. She has accumulated this wealth from her career as a legal practitioner.

Aiyda Ghahramani has gone beyond the label of being solely Randall Cobb's wife and has established a thriving career while pursuing her aspirations. She supports her spouse and is an excellent mother to her children.

