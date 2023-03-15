Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth, age, height, hair products, who is she dating?

Tracee Ellis Ross is a veteran American actress, TV host, producer, and singer. She is one of the most successful and consistent actresses in the industry. Her notable roles include protagonist Joan Carol Clayton in Girlfriends (2000 to 2008) and Dr Rainbow Johnson in ABC's Black-ish (2014 to 2022). What is Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth in 2023?

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Tracee's excellent on-screen performance has earned her several notable awards and nominations, including one BET Comedy Award, one Golden Globe, and nine NAACP Image Awards. In 2021, Time 100 listed her on their annual list of the 100 most influential individuals in the world.

Tracee Ellis Ross' profiles summary and bio

Full name Tracee Joy Silberstein Date of birth 29th October 1972 Age 50 years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Jewish and African American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein Siblings Rhonda Ross Kendrick (half-sister), Evan Ross (half-brother), sister Chudney Education Brown University (Theatre degree) Profession Actress, TV presenter, producer, singer, entrepreneur Years active 1996 to date Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok YouTube

What is Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2023. She earned $200,000 per Black-ish episode and about $4.4 million per season.

Tracee Ellis Ross' occupation

The cast and crew of Black-ish sitcom on ABC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Tracee made her acting debut in the mid-1990s with roles in variety series and independent movies. She got her big career break in 2000 when she landed the role of Joan Clayton in the CW/UPN comedy series Girlfriends. She portrayed the role until 2008 and won two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

The actress won her third NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Dr Carla in BET's sitcom Reed Between the Lines. In 2014, she landed the role of Dr Rainbow Johnson in ABC's Black-ish comedy series. Her Black-ish role (2014 to 2022) won her six NAACP Awards, a Golden Globe for Best Actress, five Primetime Emmy nominations, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations.

Tracee Ellis has also starred in several movies, including Daddy's Little Girls (2007), Hanging Up (2000), The High Note (2020), and Cold Copy (2022). She signed a deal with ABC Signatures in 2020 and later produced The Hair Tales docuseries. She previously worked as a fashion editor for New York Magazine and Mirabella and as the host of The Dash pop culture magazine on Lifetime.

In 2019, she established Pattern Beauty, a hair-care line for curly and tight-textured hair. Tracee Ellis Ross' hair products include shampoos, conditioners, blow dryers, brushes, styling creams, and detanglers.

Tracee Ellis Ross' age

The Black-ish actress was born on 29th October 1972, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 50 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Tracee Ellis Ross' parents and siblings

Tracee's parents, Diana Ross and Robert Silberstein. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

Her mother is actress and Motown recording artist Diana Ross while her father is music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Her parents were married from 1971 to 1977. She changed her name from Tracee Joy Silberstein to Tracee Ellis Ross to better represent both of her parents. The actress has one sibling Chudney Ross and three half-siblings, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Evan Ross, and Ross Naess.

Does Tracee Ellis Ross identify as black?

Yes. The actress often addresses the challenges black people face, including daily hair care. She is mixed race since her father, Robert Ellis, is Ashkenazi Jewish while her mother, Diana Ross, is African American.

Tracee Ellis Ross' husband

The Girlfriends actress has never been married in real life. Tracee Ellis Ross' relationships off-screen are often kept out of the limelight. She was previously rumoured to be dating Black-ish creator Kenya Barris after his divorce in 2019, but the two never confirmed. Her only publicly acknowledged relationship was with music manager and singer Akon's elder brother, Abou 'Bu' Thiam, in 2016.

How many kids does Tracee Ellis Ross have?

Does Tracee Ellis Ross have a baby? The Black-ish star does not have any children but is a proud aunty to her nephews and nieces.

The Black-ish star established the Pattern Beauty hair-care line to address curly hair needs. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross' quick facts

In 2014, she became the first African-American actress in 34 years to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV comedy after actress Debbie Allen won one in 1982 for her role in Fame .

. She was 44 when she won a Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish , 44 years after her mother Diana Ross won a similar award for her role in Lady Sings the Blues .

, 44 years after her mother Diana Ross won a similar award for her role in . Tracee was a model when she was young and modelled for French designer Thierry Mugler in Paris in her early twenties.

Tracee is fluent in French.

The Black-ish star studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland, Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, and The Dalton School in Manhattan.

star studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland, Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, and The Dalton School in Manhattan. She studied theatre at Brown University and graduated in 1994.

The actress has an eye condition called ptosis which affects her left eyelid.

Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth today is because of her hard work despite having famous and successful parents. The actress has always had an independent spirit and never conforms to set standards.

