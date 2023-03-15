Who is Tracee Ellis Ross' boyfriend? Learn about her dating history

Massive hit shows like Girlfriends (2000-2008) and Black-Ish (2014-2022) are what put talented actress Tracee Ellis Ross on the map and set her aside from her famous mother, Diana Ross. Her growing fame brought about a new interest in her love life. So, who is Tracee Ellis Ross' boyfriend? Here is what we know about her past and present dating history.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Girlfriends role arguably put her on the map and increased public interest in her life. Since details surrounding any current relationship are murky, here is Tracee Ellis Ross' biography summary before we go into more about what we know of her romantic life and personal information.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tracee Joy Silberstein Nickname Tracee Ellis Ross (professional moniker) Date of birth 29 October 1972 Age 50 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Jewish and Christian Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Gender Female Weight 55 kg (most commonly reported) Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein Children None Profession Actress, producer, director, entrepreneur Education Dalton School, Riverdale Country School, and Institut Le Rosey Native language English Net worth $16 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok YouTube

The question of who is Tracee Ellis Ross' boyfriend now is somewhat inconclusive since it seems that there is currently no new man in her life, and she recently spoke out about wanting a relationship only if it betters her life, as she does not feel she needs one to be fulfilled. Before we go into her available dating history, here are other facts about her.

Tracee Ellis Ross' age

The actress is 50 years of age at the time of writing.

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross dating?

As mentioned earlier, Tracee Ellis Ross’ dating life has been a significant point of discussion surrounding the star. She is not believed to be in a relationship currently.

Is Kenya Barris with Tracee Ellis Ross?

The most recent rumour was surrounding a possible relationship between her and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris in 2019, shortly following the end of his 20-year marriage. Neither party addressed the rumours, and there seems to be nothing to have come of the speculation.

Tracee Ellis Ross' spouse

The star has never been married. Her last confirmed relationship was with music manager Abou 'Bu' Thiam, the older brother of singer Akon.

The exact timeline for the duo's relationship is unclear, but they were first pictured together in 2011, and Abou spoke out publicly about their relationship and its end in 2016.

Does Tracee Ellis Ross have a relationship with her father?

Tracee Ellis Ross' father remains close to his daughter, and the duo have shared many warm father-daughter moments.

How many kids does Tracee Ellis Ross have?

Tracee Ellis Ross' kids are a trending topic online, but she has never had any children. She has publicly stated that she is content with not having any kids and chooses to look at it 'with curiosity instead of heartbreak.'

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross’ net worth?

Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth is most commonly reported as $16 million, thanks to her commercial success and business endeavours.

Although there is little to no information about Tracee Ellis Ross' boyfriend, if she is in a relationship, she prefers to keep her love life out of the public eye and is content being single.

