Taraji P Henson's net worth, age, children, education, salary, profiles

Taraji Penda Henson, whose name means hope and love in Swahili, is an American actress, producer, singer, and entrepreneur. Her successful career started in 1992, and she is famous for her breakthrough film Baby Boy. So, what is Taraji P Henson's net worth? Does she have a family?

After appearing in several television shows and a couple of movies, Taraji landed her breakthrough film role in Baby Boy, earning her Black Movie Awards nominations. She continued displaying her acting skills with films like Four Brothers, Hustle and Flow, and Talk to Me, earning nominations for several awards. Following her successful acting career, fans have been curious about Taraji P Henson's net worth and everything concerning her.

Taraji P Henson's profile & bio summary

Full name Taraji Penda Henson Gender Female Age 52 years old (in 2023) Date of birth September 11, 1970 Nationality American Birthplace Washington, D.C., United States Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Virgo Qualification Degree in Theater Arts School Oxon Hill High School (1988) College Howard University (1995), North Carolina A&T State University Profession Actress, singer and Author Sexual orientation Straight Father Boris Henson Mother Bernice Gordon Marital status Single Son Marcell Johnson Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $25 million

How old is Taraji P Henson?

Taraji P. Henson (aged 52 years as of 2023) is an American actress born to a working-class family in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 1970. She is of African-American descent, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Does Taraji P. Henson have a degree?

She attended Oxon Hill high school, graduating in 1988. Later, she proceeded to North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, where she spent her first year studying electrical engineering.

However, she was not good in math, prompting her to change course. She transferred to Howard University, where she studied theatre, earning a bachelor's degree in fine arts in 1995. At Howard, she honed her acting, singing, and dancing skills, proudly earning a Triple Treat Scholarship.

Who are Taraji P. Henson's parents?

Her mother, Bernice Gordon, was a manager at Woodward & Lothrop, while her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, was a janitor and metal maker. Her parents parted ways when she was just two. There are no details about Taraji P Henson's siblings, but she is related to the late explorer Matthew Henson.

Who is Taraji P Henson's son?

When Taraji was in her junior year of college, she found out she was pregnant. In 1994, she gave birth to her son Marcell Johnson. Marcel also has a career in Hollywood. He has appeared in films A Girl Like Her, Misled, Needlestick, and the TV series Detroiters.

Is Taraji in a relationship?

On May 13, 2018, she got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Kelvin Hayden, a former Super Bowl star. In October 2020, the pair ended their engagement, meaning the actress is single.

Taraji P. Henson's career

While at Howard studying theatre, she worked two jobs to support herself and her newborn son. While she worked at The Pentagon as a secretary in the morning, Taraji worked at the Spirit of Washington as a cruise-ship entertainer in the evening. After graduating from Howard, Taraji moved to Los Angeles, where she took an office job and landed minor roles in various TV series.

Acting roles

In 1997, Henson made her acting debut in the television show The Parent Hood. The following year, she made her film debut when she played Tammy in the hood-action-crime thriller Streetwise.

In 2001, Taraji got her first significant role in Baby Boy, a comedy-drama movie that earned her the Best Actress award nomination at the Black Movie Awards. She continued displaying her acting skills by playing crucial roles in films like Smokin Aces in 2006 and Talk to Me in 2007.

In 2008, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. In 2018, Taraji founded The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, a nonprofit committed to challenging the perception of mental illness in the African American community.

In 2019, she starred alongside Aldis Hodge and Tracy Morgan in the commercially successful movie What Men Want.

Music

Apart from doing films and TV series, Taraji has appeared in music videos such as Stay and Testify. She made her singing debut in 2005, providing the vocals on a track by the American rap group Three 6 Mafia.

Taraji has an enviable career within and outside Hollywood. She boasts of a production company, TPH Entertainment, a haircare line called TPH by Taraji, and several other ventures.

Taraji P Henson's movies

1998: Streetwise

2001: Baby Boy

2004: Hair Show

2005: Four Brothers

2005: Hustle & Flow

2006: Something New

2007: Talk to Me

2008: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

2009: I Can Do Bad All by Myself

2010: The Karate Kid

2011: From the Rough

2012: Think Like a Man

2013: Madly Madagscar

2014: No Good Deed

2016: Hidden Figures

2018: Ralph Breaks the Internet

2019: The Best of Enemies

2020: Coffee & Kareem

2021: Mary J. Blige's My Life

2022: Minions: The Rise of Gru

2023: The Colour Purple

What movie made Taraji P. Henson famous?

In 1998 she made her big-screen debut in Streetwise, and her breakthrough movie role came in John Singleton's Baby Boy in 2001.

What is Taraji P Henson's net worth?

The celebrated actress has a net worth estimated at $25 million. She derives her wealth from films and television shows. Details about Taraji P Henson's salary are not provided. However, the role played determines the pay.

Above is everything you would love to know about Taraji P Henson's net worth, career, family, and profiles. She is a business mogul, an entertainer, and a woman of substance. She is also a successful writer, as her autobiography, Around the Way Girl, is extremely popular.

