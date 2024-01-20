Samela Tyelbooi is a South African actress famous for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Ayanda Majola, which has won widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Her acting prowess has also been showcased in many leading productions. Discover the seven facts about Samela from Generations.

Samantha graced the cover of Mamas & Papas magazine with her outstanding beauty and elegant style.

The Generations star started acting at a tender age and got her breakthrough at 25 with her debut role as a supporting actress in Generations. Her remarkable talent and unwavering dedication make her a gem in the entertainment industry.

Samela Tyelbooi's profile summary

Real name Samela Tyelbooi Other names Samantha Tyelbooi Gender Female Date of birth May 4, 1981 Age 42 years old (In 2024) Place of birth Newtown, Grahamstown, South Africa Nationality South African Children 3 Education Information Technology Alma mater Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Occupation Actress, Singer, Model Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter

7 facts about Samela Tyelbooi, Ayanda from Generations

These facts sum up Samela Tyelbooi's biography while highlighting the most significant moments of her life.

1. How old is Samela Tyelbooi from Generations?

Samela, also called Samantha Tyelbooi (age 42 years in 2024), was born on May 4, 1981, in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. She holds South African nationality and follows the Christian religion.

Samela got her breakthrough at 25 with her debut role as a supporting actress in Generations.

2. Where did Samela Tyelbooi attend school?

According to reports, Samela attended George Dickerson Primary School and later enrolled at Victoria High School. She honed her unique acting skills in high school and excelled in her studies. Tyelbooi later enrolled at Port Elizabeth Technikon, now Nelson Mandela University, to pursue a course in Information Technology.

3. Who are Samela Tyelbooi's children?

The Generations star is a proud mother of three children. However, she rarely talks about their names and whereabouts.

4. Samela Tyelbooi's career

In 2007, Samantha landed a role in the SABC 1 drama series Society as Lois Gumede. The series aired until 2010, leaving an indelible impression on audiences and showcasing her impressive acting prowess. In 2011, she landed a supporting role of Ntosh on Intsika.

In 2018, Samela landed a leading role in the much-acclaimed SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy, where she portrayed Ayanda Majola.

Some of her other notable television shows are:

Rhythm City

Little One

Rage of a Lioness

Losing Lerato

It's Complicated – Season 1

Loxion Lyric – Season 1

Tyelbooi is famous for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Ayanda Majola.

5. She is a singer

Samela is also a talented singer and songwriter. She has shared the stage with leading musicians like NoBuntu Mhlambi and Masauko.

6. She is a model

Besides her acting career, Samela is a model working with leading fashion brands. She graced the cover of Mamas & Papas magazine with her outstanding beauty and elegant style. With her natural charisma, stunning looks, and unparalleled acting talent, Tyelbooi is considered one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

7. Social media

She is active across social media platforms. On Instagram, she boasts over 52.4k followers. On Twitter, Samela has over 16.4k followers.

Above are the 7 facts about Samela Tyelbooi, popularly known as Ayanda from Generations. Her performances are a testament to her exceptional ability to bring out the intricacies of every character, delivering lines with poise and skill.

