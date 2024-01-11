7 Facts about LOTR's Sean Astin’s wife, Christine Harrell Astin

How incredible is it for a couple to be in the same career field and play significant roles in each other's success? Christine Harrell Astin is Sean Astin's wife of over three decades. She has built a career parallel to her husband's, and their daughters have followed in their footsteps. Go through these facts about LOTR's Sean Astin's wife, Christine Harrell, as they explore her life.

Sean and Christine Astin during the Lord of the Rings premiere in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Christine Harrell and Sean Astin have been bashfully codependent even though they interweave their professional and personal lives. Who is Christine Harrell besides her status as a celebrity wife?

Christine Harrell's profile summary

Full name Christine Louise Harrell Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1967 Age 56 years (as of January 2024) Birthday 12 September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth LaPorte, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Height 163 cm or 5'4" Famous as Sean Astin's wife Profession Filmmaker Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles Marital status Married Spouse Sean Astin Kids (3) Alexandra Louise, Elizabeth Louise and Isabella Louise Father Frank Harrell Mother Nancy Miller

7 Facts about Christine Harrell

These facts sum up Christine Harrell's biography while highlighting the most significant moments of her life.

1. Christine Harrell was a child model

Sean Astin's wife was born on 12 September 1967 in LaPorte, Indiana, USA, and Christine Harrell's age is 56 as of January 2024. Her late father, Frank Harrell, was a firefighter and entrepreneur, while Nancy, her mother, was a housewife. At an early age, Christine took up modelling, and in 1984, she was crowned Miss Teen Indiana.

After graduating from high school, Harrell joined Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. She graduated with a bachelor's degree with dual majors in History and English American Literature and Culture from the University of California.

Christine Astin and Sean Astin during the 1994 Diversity Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jim Smeal

2. Passionate about mental health

Christine's father allegedly failed at his attempt to start a grocery store. The failed business venture strained his family in Christine's youth. As a result, he suffered from manic depression and died in the mid-nineties.

Harrell's family history has given her a lot of empathy, especially towards people who have mental illnesses. She is very supportive of her husband, Sean, who passionately speaks about his mother's struggle with bipolar disorder.

3. Academy Award nominee

In the early nineties, Christine relocated to Los Angeles and assisted Elizabeth Dalling, the CEO and head of international and celebrity representation at Special Artists Agency. Christine Harrell served in the position for two years.

In 1995, Christine received a nomination with Sean at the 67th Academy Awards for producing Kangaroo Court. She directed the film alongside Sean.

Christine has received nominations for the following awards:

An Emmy Award for Outstanding Historical Program for The Long Way Home

A Crystal Heart Award for the final season

4. A phone call inspired her partnership with Sean

Sean and Christine met in 1988, although Sean became infatuated with her before he saw her face. They finally met in January 1991 and became inseparable.

After nearly two years of dating, Sean and Christine exchanged their nuptial vows on 11 July 1992. Their wedding was held at Sean's mother's farm in Idaho.

Is Sean Astin still married? The couple is still married and have enjoyed marital bliss for 31 years.

5. A doting mother

Sean and Christine are parents to three daughters, and outlined below are details about Christine Harrell's children:

Alexandra "Ali" Astin

Their eldest, Alexandra "Ali" Astin, born in November 1996, followed in her parents' footsteps and ventured into the entertainment industry as an actress. Was Sean Astin's daughter featured in Lord of the Rings? She played notable roles in Matter of Time, Bad Kids of Crestview Academy (2017) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Ali graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Theater, Dance and Media. She graduated with a Master's degree in Dramatic Arts in 2022 from Harvard University's Extension School. Besides acting, Ali has been a visiting professor at Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Johns Hopkins University.

Since 2019, Alexander has been the Creative Executive for Children's Content for Lava Entertainment. She is also a model, singer, and guest-starred opposite Reese and Jenifer Aniston in an episode of The Morning Show in 2012.

Sean Astin, Ali Astin and Christine Astin at the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 2 December 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Louise Astin

Sean Astin and Christine Harrell welcomed their second child, Elizabeth Louise Astin, in 2002. Elizabeth is a student at Pepperdine University pursuing a degree in Art History and Film.

Like her sister, Elizabeth is civically minded; she participated in the Girl Scouts for 12 years. She headed the tutoring program at the Calabasas Public Library during her high school days.

Isabella Louise Astin

The youngest of Sean Astin's children, Isabella Louise Astin, was born a month before her due date in July 2005. She graduated from high school in 2003.

6. Christine and Sean were together during the making of Lord of the Rings

Sean Astin's wife played a significant role in giving Sean perspective when he was weary of accepting the offer from the producers of Lord of the Rings. The role catapulted Sean's career success.

Was Sean Astin's wife in LOTR? Christine enrolled in a philosophy class and was an apprentice in the editing room of Lord of the Rings. Her husband and eldest daughter were featured in the show.

7. Where is Christine Harrell today?

Christine works at Lava Entertainment as the CFO. She is also actively involved in community service and works with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and the local government.

Christine Harrell is a wife, mother, successful production executive, and CFO at Lava Entertainment. She has supported her husband's and daughters' career success.

