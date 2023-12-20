What happened to Shireta Rogers? Pastor Tim Rogers' wife's cause of death

Shireta Rogers was an American entrepreneur and professional hairstylist. She was widely recognised for being Pastor Tim Rogers’ wife. Her husband is an American pastor and gospel recording artist famous as the founder of The Hope Church. Pastor Tim and Shireta were married for over two decades until her death in May 2023. Shireta’s death was sudden as she passed away after a brief illness. So, what happened to her?

Pastor Tim Rogers' wife, Shireta Rogers gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with the pastor. On 10 May 2023, the heartbreaking news of the passing of Shireta Paulette left her fans and loved ones in deep shock and disbelief. As news of her untimely demise spreads, speculation and curiosity arise, leading many to inquire about Shireta Rogers' cause of death.

Shireta Rogers' profile summary

Full name Shireta Paulette Rogers Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1977 Date of death 9 May 2023 Age at the time of death 46 years old Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Blytheville, Arkansas, United States Place of death Baptist Health Hospital Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Lonzo Weatherspoon Jr Mother Anita Weatherspoon Siblings Robert Lee, Alfred Weatherspoon III, Henry, Antionette Toni, Patricia Vaughn Weatherspoon Marital status Married Husband Pastor Tim Rogers Children Timya, Trazeil, Timara, Tiffany, Tierra, Timberly, and Ti'one Education Blytheville High School, Eagle Beauty School of Culture Profession Entrepreneur, hairstylist

Who is Shireta Rogers?

Pastor Tim Rogers' late wife, Shireta, on 9 November 1977 in Blytheville, Arkansas, United States, where she grew up. Her parents are Anita Weatherspoon and the late Lonzo Weatherspoon Jr. She was an American national of African-American heritage.

The celebrity wife grew up alongside five siblings: Robert Lee, the late Alfred Weatherspoon III, Henry, Antionette Toni, and Patricia Vaughn Weatherspoon.

Shireta completed her high school education at Blytheville High School and graduated in 1995. She later enrolled at Eagle Beauty School of Culture in 1996. She reportedly graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor's degree in music education.

Shireta Rogers’ career

Shireta was an American entrepreneur and professional hairstylist. She worked at Dianes Boutique and Salon. She also worked for Senath South Healthcare Center.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a customer service representative for various companies including Convergys, Advanced Auto Parts and Blytheville Truck Plaza.

What happened to Shireta Rogers?

Shireta Rogers passed away on 9 May 2023 at Baptist Health Hospital after a short illness. Pastor Tim's followers learned about Tim Rogers' wife's sickness on 3 May 2023 when her husband's band Tim Rogers & The Fellas shared a post on their Facebook page asking the church family and supporters to pray for her.

Peace and blessings to All. Asking for your prayers for First Lady Shireta Rogers. We love you and appreciate your prayers.

Six days after the prayer request, Tim Rogers & The Fellas band confirmed the news of Tim Rogers' wife passing, which left many in shock. The Facebook post read;

Pastor Tim Rogers sincerely would like to thank you for all of your prayers. First Lady Shireta Rogers has made her transition back to God, her father. We love you all and thank you so much for your continuous prayers.

Although the pastor or the family did not disclose the cause of her sudden death, they did request prayers from their followers. The funeral of Shireta was held on 20 May 2023 in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Shireta Rogers and Pastor Tim Rogers' relationship

Shireta Paulette and Tim were married for over 25 years before Shireta passed away. The pair began dating in the early 1990s and tied the knot on 20 January 1998. Shireta Rogers’ husband is the founder and senior pastor of The Hope Church in Blytheville, Arkansas.

He is also the founder of Tim Rogers & The Fellas, which was created in the early 2000s. The band has launched multiple albums and embarked on extensive tours, spreading their message of hope and redemption to global audiences. Some popular songs released by the band include Number One Friend, The Lord Will Make a Way, Count Your Blessings, and I Love to Praise Him.

How many kids did Tim Rogers and his wife have?

The couple had seven children together. Their children's names are Trazeil, Timara, Timya, Tiffany, Tierra, Timberly and Ti’one.

Frequently asked questions

As word of the premature death of Pastor Tim Rogers' wife, Shireta Rogers, spread in May 2023, many people became curious and started to wonder what had happened to her. These are the most popular questions.

How old was Shireta Rogers when she died?

The celebrity wife died on 9 May 2023 at the age of 46 years. She was born on 9 November 1977.

Was Shireta Rogers involved in a car accident?

There are no details about Shireta Rogers's car accident in the public domain.

Was Tim Rogers' wife sick?

The American personality suffered a brief ailment before her death. She lost her life while she was admitted to Baptist Health Hospital. As of 2023, the pastor has not addressed the cause of the death of his wife.

For how long were Tim Rogers and Shireta Rogers married?

The couple was married for over 25 years. They exchanged their wedding vows on 20 January 1998.

Shireta Rogers was an American celebrity spouse, entrepreneur and professional hairstylist. She was best known for being Pastor Tim Rogers’ wife. Her husband is the founder of The Hope Church, and they were married for over two decades and had seven children. She died in May 2023 after a short illness. Shireta Rogers' cause of death is yet to be revealed by her family.

