Tabitha Brown's son, Queston, has been making news headlines lately. The passionate NBA fan has already gained a colossal-sized fan base, just like his mother. Tabitha reached fame with platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She shares content related to health and positivity. Fans have been curious about her son, Queston Brown, and the disease he suffers.

Questos is a basketball enthusiast, and his Motor Tics condition has not stopped him from chasing his dreams of playing for the NBA. Photo: @Queston (modified by author)

Queston Brown is a celebrity child who came to the limelight due to his famous mother, Tabitha Brown. Besides the fame of being a celebrity kid, Brown is following his passion to become a successful basketball player and hopefully play for the NBA.

Queston Brown's profile and bio summary

Full name Queston Brown Date of birth and age 18 March 2012 (11 as of 2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Siblings Choyce Brown & Tyleah Brown Father Chance Brown Mother Tabitha Brown Occupation Still in school Social media Instagram

What is Tabitha Brown's son's name?

The son of Tabitha, Queston Brown is 11 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 March 2012. At such a young age, the highly motivated NBA enthusiast has gained over 25,000 social media followers.

Queston's basketball future is bright, and his mother is his number-one fan and supporter. Photo: @Queston (modified by author)

What disease does Tabitha Brown's son have?

Tabitha Brown's son, Queston Brown, was diagnosed with motor tics just before he turned eight. However, he has not let his physical difficulties get the best of him. He is a basketball player and shows off his skills by posting clips of his games on his Instagram account.

Who are Tabitha Brown's children?

Queston is the youngest kid. He has an elder biological sister named Choyce Brown. Choyce was born on August 2, 2001, and she is an Instagram star and a fashion model. Queston also has a half-sister named Tyleah Brown, born in August 1995, from Chance's former relationship.

Who are Queston Brown's parents?

Brown's father, Chance Brown, is a former LAPD officer, while his mother, Tabitha Brown, is a social media personality and actress. They married in 2003 after dating for a long time. They met when they were students at Leaksville Intermediate School, and their bond became stronger.

Tabitha and Chance have been married for more than 20 years. Photo: @Queston (modified by author)

Queston Brown's father, Chance Brown, is a retired police officer who worked with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). He is currently a basketball coach for Team Chance Basketball. Chance also co-hosts Fridays with Tab & Chance on IGTV.

Tabitha Brown, Queston's mother, was born on February 11, 1979, in Eden, USA. She is known for her engaging personality and often shares vegan recipes, cooking tips, and motivational messages with her followers. In addition to her large social media presence, she has appeared in various TV shows and films.

Tabitha Brown's career

Tabitha has a diverse career spanning acting and writing, social media influence, and vegan advocacy. She made headlines for her decision to leave her job as a 911 operator to pursue a career in acting and vegan advocacy, which eventually led to her online success.

She has gained vast audiences on TikTok and Instagram. Here is an overview of Tabitha's career:

Tabitha Brown's movies

2012: Laughing to the Bank

2017: I Am Still Here

2018: All Between Us

2018: A Stone Cold Christmas

2019: Princess of the Row

Actress Tabitha Brown at the "Family Time" Season 3 wrap party on June 9, 2015, in Encino, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

TV shows

2017: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

2017: Switched at Birth

2018: Vengeful

2020: Will & Grace

2020: The Talk

2021: Tab Time

2022: The Tiny Chef Show

Tabitha Brown's books

Tabitha is an established author and has published many cookbooks like Feeding the Soul and Cooking from the Spirit.

Tabitha gained popularity by sharing content about veganism, plant-based cooking, and positivity. Photo: @Queston (modified by author)

In addition to the array of talents listed above, Tabitha Brown owns a restaurant named Kale My Name, located in Los Angeles. Tabitha also owns a haircare shop called Donna's Recipe.

Above is all you need to know about Tabitha Brown's son, Queston Brown. He is a basketball enthusiast, and his motor tics condition has not stopped him from chasing his dreams of playing for the NBA. His mother gained fame for her content on TikTok and Instagram.

