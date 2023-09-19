Who is Trevante Rhodes engaged to? Trevante Rhodes is an American actor known for his roles in both film and television. Rhodes gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Chiron in the critically acclaimed film Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017. Following his success, fans have been curious about the whereabouts of Trevante Rhodes' wife, Mara Wright.

Mara Wright is a celebrity spouse who only rose to fame for having a romantic relationship with Trevante Rhodes. Trevante's early life and transition to acting marked the beginning of his successful career in film and television, bringing him widespread recognition. Where is Trevante Rhodes' wife today?

Mara Wright's profiles and bio

Full name Mara Wright Gender Female Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 9 inches Profession Model and actress Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Engaged Spouse Trevante Rhodes Famous as Trevante Rhodes' wife Social media Instagram

Mara Wright's life story

Mara Wright is a wellness model signed to Wilhemina Models. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, and is of Black and German ancestry. She is also a certified nutrition coach and works as a fitness instructor at Barry's in Chicago.

Mara Wright's relationship

Mara and her partner, Trevante Rhodes, had kept their relationship private for long. It is believed they started dating in early 2017 but did not make their relationship public. It was not until 2019, when their engagement news went viral, that their fans were shocked as they believed they were both single and not dating.

It took one of Mara's family members to break the news of their engagement. Mara's relative, Tarrah Copper, posted their photo where the two were flaunting their engagement rings.

Where was Trevante Rhodes born?

Trevante Rhodes was born on February 10, 1990, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, in the United States of America. He is 33 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. He was brought up by his parents, Demour Dangelo and Jessi Rhodes, alongside his brother, Giovanni.

Trevante Rhodes’ education

Rhodes attended Little Elm High School in Little Elm, Texas. After completing high school, he pursued a degree in Exercise Physiology at the University of Texas at Austin. During his time at the University of Texas, Trevante Rhodes was a competitive sprinter and was part of the track and field team. He excelled in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.

Trevante Rhodes’ career

Rhodes has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, primarily as an actor. He started his career as an actor after being discovered by a talent scout while studying at the University of Texas at Austin.

Breakthrough

Rhodes gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for his role as the adult Chiron in Moonlight. The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Rhodes's portrayal of Chiron, a young African-American man coming to terms with his identity and sexuality, was a standout performance and helped catapult him to stardom.

Trevante Rhodes’ films

Below are some of his other notable films:

2018: The Predator

2018: Bird Box

2017: Burning Sands

2017: Smartass

2021: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Trevante Rhodes' television shows

In addition to his film work, Rhodes has also appeared in several television series:

2014-2015: If Loving You Is Wrong

2018: Westworld

2016: Nashville

What is Mara Wright's net worth?

Wright has yet to disclose her net worth, but she is worth a fortune. Mara Wright's modelling career forms part of her significant earnings. She also earns from endorsements with various brands and promotes them across her social media handles. Her husband, Trevante Rhodes, has a net worth of $10 million.

Above is all you need to know about Trevante Rhodes' wife, Mara Wright. Despite her young age, she has become talented and versatile in various fields. Originally from Chicago, Mara is a talented model and part-time actress based in Los Angeles.

