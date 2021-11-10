Tabitha Brown is a famous American vegan food influencer and social media personality. She has appeared on Ellen, GMA, Sara & Keke, and Goodful. Similarly, her online video content incorporating veganism, humour, and motivation shot her into the limelight. Interestingly, as Tabitha Brown's net worth grows in leaps, she has caught the fancy of many online searchers.

Tabitha Brown is social media celebrity best known for her online video content, which frequently mixes veganism, wit, and inspiring words of love and kindness. Besides, she is known for her wit and charm on Will & Grace as a female officer and Chi television series as Octavia. Discover more about her below:

Tabitha Brown's profile summary

Full name: Tabitha Bonita Brown

Tabitha Bonita Brown Nickname : America's Mother

: America's Mother Date of birth : 4th of February, 1979

: 4th of February, 1979 Age : 42 years old as of 2021

: 42 years old as of 2021 Birthplace : Eden, North Carolina, United States

: Eden, North Carolina, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : British-Scottish-Irish

: British-Scottish-Irish Weight : 68 Kilograms

: 68 Kilograms Height : 4 feet and 8 inches

: 4 feet and 8 inches Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Education : Miami International University of Arts and Design

: Miami International University of Arts and Design Profession : Actress and social media personality

: Actress and social media personality Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse : Chance

: Chance Children : Choyce and Question

: Choyce and Question Siblings : Nic and Tasha

: Nic and Tasha Tabitha Brown's website : iamtabithabrown.com

: iamtabithabrown.com Instagram handle : @iamtabithabrown

: @iamtabithabrown TikTok handle: @iamtabithabrown

@iamtabithabrown YouTube channel : @Tabitha Brown

: @Tabitha Brown Net worth: $4 million

Who is Tabitha Brown?

America's Mother, as fondly called, was born and raised in Eden, North Carolina, United States of America, on the 4th of February, 1979. So, how old is Tabitha Brown? Presently, Tabitha Brown's age is 42 years. She has a brother named Nic and a sister, Tasha. Unfortunately, her beloved mother passed away in 2007 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

At 19, the vegan foodie moved to Laguna Niguel, California, hoping to get into Hollywood. But, unfortunately, the events did not turn out as planned. So, she had to relocate back to North Carolina, settling at Greensboro and there for five years.

Tabitha Brown's education

Bonita had her early education in the town she was raised, in Eden, North Carolina. In a Zoom interview with ET, she mentioned that against her acting passion, she attended an Art and Fashion College in Miami on her mom's advice.

Career

The Vegan Chef has had her moments with acting. In 2002, she secured a position as a co-host of a local late-night show, where she interviewed celebrities that appeared at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. She came to Los Angeles with her spouse in 2004 and tried stand-up comedy. So far, some of Tabitha Brown's TV shows and movies include these:

Black Boots

Family Time

Sex Sent Me to the ER

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Will & Grace

The Chi

Her recent TV series in Psychic on The Conner began on the 22nd of September, 2021.

How did Tabitha Brown become famous?

The mother of two shot to fame in 2020 when she created her account on Tik Tok by posting videos of herself cooking, narrating anecdotes from her life, and encouraging people going through difficult times.

Consequently, she enjoys colossal followership on social media. At the time of writing, she has more than 3.9 million followers on IG, 4.9 million followers on TikTok, 2.7 million followers on Facebook, and over 623,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.

Tabitha Brown's illness

In 2016, the actress suffered from an unexplained sickness, and unfortunately, the doctors could not figure out the cause. The doctor called it autoimmune pain. Her daughter recommended she watch a Netflix program, What the Health, which eventually became the beginning of healing.

As part of the process, she took on the one-month vegan challenge, which ultimately drove her to become a vegan.

Family life

Tabitha Brown's spouse is Chance Brown. When did Tabitha Brown get married? They got married on the 19th of April, 2003, though the duo had been in a relationship since 1998. But then, what does Tabitha Brown's husband Chance do for a living? Mr Chance was a police officer; he retired after 15 years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nevertheless, he is the founder of Team Chance Basketball, a program that uses basketball to teach kids life skills. So far, his union with the vegan has produced two children. Tabitha Brown's children are Question and Choyce.

Tabitha and Wendy Williams

The social media personality came under criticism by the American broadcaster, Wendy Williams, for encouraging her husband's retirement from the Police Force. She even likened the situation to that of her ex-husband and predicted that their union would soon end.

Nevertheless, in a video, the North Carolina-born chef responded to Wendy and lashed back at the broadcaster, demanding an apology. So, did Wendy respond to Tabitha? There is no record that she responded to afterwards.

Net worth

The North Carolina-born is estimated to have a net worth of about $4 million as of 2021. Sources of her income come from her acting and the videos she posts on social media.

Besides, Tabitha Brown's book, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom, is another source of income. It blends Tabitha Brown's recipes, personal stories, and motivational quotes.

As part of the launch process, she embarked on a book tour. Tabitha Brown's tour kicked off from her native North Carolina. She partnered with Blue Bicycle Books.

Tabitha Brown's net worth is on the increase, no doubt, as her total followers on social media rise. Most fans attest to enjoying her delicious vegan home cooking and human knowledge.

