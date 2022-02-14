Who is José Manuel Poga? Age, height, life story, movies, profiles, net worth
José Manuel Poga has created a big name for himself in Hollywood. He has quickly become a fan-favourite for his acting skills, and, through his charisma, he is able to capture his audience through every emotion and scene.
Who is José Manuel Poga? He is a Spanish actor known for his role in several films and series, such as Money Heist (2017), El Nino and Miel de Naranjas (2012).
José Manuel Poga's profile
- Full name: José Manuel Poga
- Gender: Male
- Year of birth: 1980
- Place of birth: Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Andalucía, Spain
- José Manuel Poga's age: 42 years (As of 2021)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Ethnicity: Latino
- José Manuel Poga's height: 6 feet (182 centimetres)
- Weight: 78 kilograms (172 pounds)
- Chest size: 42 inches
- Waist size: 33 inches
- Bicep size: 17 inches
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Green
- School: IES Fernando Savater
- College: Universidad de Sevilla
- Sexual orientation: Heterosexual
- Marital status: Single
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $3 million
- José Manuel Poga's Instagram account: @josemanuelpoga
- José Manuel Poga's Twitter account: @jose_poga
José Manuel Poga's life story
How old is José Manuel Poga? Although José Manuel Poga's birthday is unknown, he was born in 1980 in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Andalucía, Spain. This means that as of 2022, he is 42 years old. Unfortunately, details of his childhood and upbringing still remain in the dark.
He went to IES Fernando Savater located in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain. After graduating from school, he joined the University of Seville in Seville, Spain.
Career
He commenced his acting career from stage plays and even recorded short movies. During that time, he even embraced his stage name "Poga" because of his work as a comic and comedian in the city.
Money Heist
José Manuel Poga's Money Heist role is César Gandía. Gandia appears as one of the former hostages in the Bank of Spain, but he gets to escape thanks to Palermo's advice. He had previously served as the bank's security director.
After escaping from the bank, he helped the police in their search for the robbery group's members. However, he was not scared to start a battle with the gang, and with Palermo's help, he managed to break free from his handcuffs and attempt to suffocate Nairobi, but she prevented him by stabbing him in the neck with a syringe.
He also used a noose to try to strangle Helsinki. After that, he was able to take Tokyo. Nairobi was later tortured and executed by him.
José Manuel Poga in Sky Rojo
He also played Fermin in the Spanish action crime drama television series Sky Rojo, created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The series aired on March 19, 2021, produced by Vancouver Media and released by Netflix. There will be two seasons, each with eight 25-minute episodes.
José Manuel Poga's movies
According to José Manuel Poga's IMDB account, some of the movies the Money Heist star has appeared in include:
- The Endless Trench
- Unit 7
- Toro
- Orange Honey
- Taxi a Gibraltar
- Gun City (La sombra de la ley)
- Smoke & Mirrors (El hombre de las mil caras)
- 321 Days in Michigan
- La luz con el tiempo dentro
- The Kid
- En la otra camilla
- Palmeras en la nieve
- Gold
- Un mundo cuadrado
- The World Is Ours (El mundo es nuestro)
- Cinco contra uno
José Manuel Poga's series
These are some of the TV shows Jose has appeared in.
- Fugitiva
- Under Suspicion (Bajo sospecha)
- Aquí Paz y después Gloria
- Grasa
Net worth
How much is José Manuel Poga's net worth? The Spanish actor has made a fortune from his career in filming. He is estimated to be worth about $3 million.
Physical stats
At the age of 42, The Money Heist actor is in good shape, which has enabled him to take part in various movie stunts. He stands at exactly 6 feet, which is about 1.82 metres. José Manuel Poga's weight is 78 kilograms. His hair and eye colours are brown and green, respectively.
José Manuel Poga has gotten to where he is right now through hard work and talent. So many people wish they had half of what he owns. The movie star's fans are eagerly waiting for more movies from him.
