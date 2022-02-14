Who is José Manuel Poga? Age, height, life story, movies, profiles, net worth

José Manuel Poga has created a big name for himself in Hollywood. He has quickly become a fan-favourite for his acting skills, and, through his charisma, he is able to capture his audience through every emotion and scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Poga poses during a photocall for the presentation of the Spanish TV show "La Casa de Papel" 3rd season on July 11, 2019, in Madrid. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS

Source: Getty Images

Who is José Manuel Poga? He is a Spanish actor known for his role in several films and series, such as Money Heist (2017), El Nino and Miel de Naranjas (2012).

José Manuel Poga's profile

Full name: José Manuel Poga

José Manuel Poga Gender: Male

Male Year of birth: 1980

1980 Place of birth: Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Andalucía, Spain

Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Andalucía, Spain José Manuel Poga's age: 42 years (As of 2021)

42 years (As of 2021) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: Latino

Latino José Manuel Poga's height: 6 feet (182 centimetres)

6 feet (182 centimetres) Weight: 78 kilograms (172 pounds)

78 kilograms (172 pounds) Chest size: 42 inches

42 inches Waist size: 33 inches

33 inches Bicep size: 17 inches

17 inches Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green School: IES Fernando Savater

IES Fernando Savater College: Universidad de Sevilla

Universidad de Sevilla Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $3 million

$3 million José Manuel Poga's Instagram account: @josemanuelpoga

@josemanuelpoga José Manuel Poga's Twitter account: @jose_poga

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

José Manuel Poga's life story

How old is José Manuel Poga? Although José Manuel Poga's birthday is unknown, he was born in 1980 in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Andalucía, Spain. This means that as of 2022, he is 42 years old. Unfortunately, details of his childhood and upbringing still remain in the dark.

He went to IES Fernando Savater located in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain. After graduating from school, he joined the University of Seville in Seville, Spain.

Career

The actor at the premiere of Money heist. Photo: @josemanuelpoga

Source: Instagram

He commenced his acting career from stage plays and even recorded short movies. During that time, he even embraced his stage name "Poga" because of his work as a comic and comedian in the city.

Money Heist

José Manuel Poga's Money Heist role is César Gandía. Gandia appears as one of the former hostages in the Bank of Spain, but he gets to escape thanks to Palermo's advice. He had previously served as the bank's security director.

After escaping from the bank, he helped the police in their search for the robbery group's members. However, he was not scared to start a battle with the gang, and with Palermo's help, he managed to break free from his handcuffs and attempt to suffocate Nairobi, but she prevented him by stabbing him in the neck with a syringe.

He also used a noose to try to strangle Helsinki. After that, he was able to take Tokyo. Nairobi was later tortured and executed by him.

José Manuel Poga in Sky Rojo

He also played Fermin in the Spanish action crime drama television series Sky Rojo, created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The series aired on March 19, 2021, produced by Vancouver Media and released by Netflix. There will be two seasons, each with eight 25-minute episodes.

José Manuel Poga's movies

According to José Manuel Poga's IMDB account, some of the movies the Money Heist star has appeared in include:

The Endless Trench

Unit 7

Toro

Orange Honey

Taxi a Gibraltar

Gun City (La sombra de la ley)

Smoke & Mirrors (El hombre de las mil caras)

321 Days in Michigan

La luz con el tiempo dentro

The Kid

En la otra camilla

Palmeras en la nieve

Gold

Un mundo cuadrado

The World Is Ours (El mundo es nuestro)

Cinco contra uno

José Manuel Poga's series

The actor on set of shooting the Spanish heist crime drama television series, Money Heist. Photo: @josemanuelpoga.actor

Source: Instagram

These are some of the TV shows Jose has appeared in.

Fugitiva

Under Suspicion (Bajo sospecha)

Aquí Paz y después Gloria

Grasa

Net worth

How much is José Manuel Poga's net worth? The Spanish actor has made a fortune from his career in filming. He is estimated to be worth about $3 million.

Physical stats

At the age of 42, The Money Heist actor is in good shape, which has enabled him to take part in various movie stunts. He stands at exactly 6 feet, which is about 1.82 metres. José Manuel Poga's weight is 78 kilograms. His hair and eye colours are brown and green, respectively.

José Manuel Poga has gotten to where he is right now through hard work and talent. So many people wish they had half of what he owns. The movie star's fans are eagerly waiting for more movies from him.

READ ALSO: Violet Brinson's bio, age, height, siblings, weight, movies

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Violet Brinson's biography. She is one of the world's most popular emerging actors. The Veil, in which she performed a minor role, was the American actress's first film.

Violet's role in Sharp Objects provided her with a break in the industry. As a result, she began to attract the attention of more film production companies. Here are all the details.

Source: Briefly News