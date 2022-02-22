Amber Heard's net worth, age, Johnny Depp, case, ex-wife, movies list, profiles

Since her divorce from her husband and the financial compensation that came along the way, most fans have been interested in Amber Heard's net worth. Unfortunately, although the actress got millions of dollars, she did not fulfil her pledge to donate it to charity before Amber's legal team stated that she had not fulfilled the promise because of her ex-husband's lawsuit against her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actress Amber Heard. Photo: @babsisplaylist

Source: Twitter

Amber Heard is an American film and television actress who first gained mainstream recognition when she featured in Pineapple Express and Never Back Down. Her divorce from her husband, Johnny Depp, also drew significant media attention based on her claim that the actor was abusive almost every time in their relationship. Although legal actions were taken against her, she has enjoyed significant financial favour.

Profile summary

Full name: Amber Laura Heard

Amber Laura Heard Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 22nd of April, 1986

22nd of April, 1986 Age : 36 years old in 2022

: 36 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States of America

Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Atheist

: Atheist Sexuality : straight

: straight Height: 5 feet and 7 inches

5 feet and 7 inches Weight : 60 kg

: 60 kg Hair colour: Dark Blonde

Dark Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Paige Heard

: Paige Heard Father : David Heard

: David Heard Siblings : Whitney Heard (sister)

: Whitney Heard (sister) Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Johnny Depp (2015-2017)

Johnny Depp (2015-2017) Children : Oonagh Paige Heard

: Oonagh Paige Heard School : Dropped out of St. Michael's Catholic Academy and later got a diploma in a course she studied from home

: Dropped out of St. Michael's Catholic Academy and later got a diploma in a course she studied from home Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $8 million

$8 million Instagram handle: @amberheard

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background information

Amber Heard is an American actress and model born in Austin, Texas. She was born on the 22nd of April, 1986, meaning that Amber Heard's age is 36 years in 2022. Her parents are Patricia Paige, an internet researcher, and David Clinton Heard, a small construction company owner.

While growing up, she enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding horses. Even though she went to Catholic high school, her stint for fashion did not leave her. As a teenager, she entered beauty pageants, and at 17, she decided to leave school and pursue her passion.

The young actress moved to New York City, and there, she got a modelling job, which shifted her focus from acting. Eventually, she relocated to Los Angeles.

Career

Amber started acting as a teenager and appeared in music videos. Nevertheless, the first of Amber Heard's TV shows' appearances were the likes of The Mountain, Jack & Bobby, and The O.C. She got her first movie appearance in 2004 when she was featured in Friday Night Lights. The success of the film significant imparted her career.

Heard's outfit based on her role in Aquaman. Photo: @artsaheard

Source: Twitter

When she featured in the stoner comedy Pineapple Express with James Franco and Seth Rogen, she shot into the limelight and became one of Hollywood's leading ladies. Other appearances on Amber Heard's movies' list, including her TV appearances, are the following:

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Aquaman

Zombieland

Friday Night Lights

North Country

The Danish Girl

Pineapple Express

Justice League

Never Back Down

Alpha Dog

The Joneses

3 Days to Kill

The Rum Diary

The Beautiful Ordinary

Syrup

The River Why

Machete Kills

The Ward

Paranoia

The Stepfather

Drive Angry

Magic Mike XXL

One More Time

The Adderall Diaries

Drop Dead Sexy

London Fields

Day 73 with Sarah

SideFX

Eisley: I Wasn't Prepared

Is Amber Heard in a relationship?

Yes, she is presently in a relationship. But then, she had a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree between 2008 and 2012 before she was arrested in Washington for misdemeanour domestic violence in 2009. This happened after she allegedly grabbed van Ree and hit her arm.

Afterwards, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp started a love affair in 2012 before getting married in February 2015 in a civil ceremony. Two months later, she was charged for breaching Australia's biosecurity laws.

Although she pleaded guilty, she had a month's good behaviour bond of $1,000 for producing a false document. Depp, Amber Heard's husband at that time, and the actress later released a video where they pleaded for acting that way and encouraged others to respect the biosecurity laws.

According to her court declaration, in May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against him because Depp had verbally and physically abused her. Eventually, they settled in August that year, and by January 2017, the divorce was finalised.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against him in 2016. Photo: @merasupremacyy

Source: Twitter

So, who won, Johnny or Amber? Heard dismissed the restraining order later, and the couple refuted the initial allegations. However, later in 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she published in The Washington Post describing what she went through before she walked out of an abusive relationship. By April 2022, the case will be tried in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk reportedly dated sometime in 2016, but their union ended after a year. Five years after filing for divorce, Heard announced Oonagh Paige, her baby girl's arrival, although reports have it that her baby came through a surrogate. Amber Heard's baby father is Bianca Butti.

Amber Heard's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp's net worth is estimated at $8 million. This achieved this much from her earnings as an actress.

Besides, the divorce saga between her and her husband Depp increased her net worth. Depp paid Heard a settlement of $7 million, although she planned was to donate to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Heard's career as an actress has made her into a multi-millionaire. But then, Amber Heard's net worth cannot be discussed without mentioning the compensation pay she got while divorcing her ex-husband.

READ ALSO: Kel Mitchell's net worth, age, children, wife, movies, songs, career, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Kel Mitchell's net worth may not be as massive as some of his contemporaries in the acting world, but he has been able to keep his name out of bankruptcy talks.

The actor and comedian gets acting gigs while co-producing some of his shows. So, how much is he worth? Find out from the post.

Source: Briefly News