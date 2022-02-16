Paige Butcher is a stunning Australian-born American model and actress famous for her relationship with the prolific actor Eddie Murphy. Aside from her relationship, she has done very well for herself and been part of several hit movies like Big Momma House 2 as well as featuring in famous magazines. Will Paige Butcher be acting again soon? Get the gist of her life here!

Paige Butcher worked her way into a modelling contract when she was just a child and was relocated to the USA a few years later. She had a successful career, so why did she end up deleting all her social media accounts? How old is Paige Butcher? Who was she dating before she got hitched to Eddie Murphy?

Paige Butcher's profile and bio

Real Name: Jacinta Paige Butcher

Jacinta Paige Butcher Profession: Model and Actress

Model and Actress Paige Butcher's age: 42 years

42 years Date of birth: October 6th, 1979

October 6th, 1979 Birthplace: Perth, Western Austria, Australia

Perth, Western Austria, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Parents: Robert Butcher

Robert Butcher Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Paige Butcher's boyfriend: Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Children : Izzy Oona Murphy, Max Charles Murphy

: Izzy Oona Murphy, Max Charles Murphy College: Santa Maria Catholic College, Perth

Santa Maria Catholic College, Perth Ethnicity: White

White Paige Butcher's height: 165 cm, 5ft 5in.

165 cm, 5ft 5in. Weight: 55kg, 121 lbs

55kg, 121 lbs Eye Color: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Blonde

Blonde Paige Butcher's Net Worth 2021: $800,000

Early life and education

Paige Butcher is an actress and model born in Australia on June 10th, 1979. She is no stranger to the fashion industry and actually grew up in a fashion-forward family. Her father, Robert Butcher, was a model, while her mom was a fashion designer. She began modelling at the tender age of 7 by dressing up in her mothers' designs. She became keen on modelling when she was 13 years and has since made a sprawling career and life out of it.

Do not let the good looks fool you; she is also intelligent and well-educated. Paige attended a local high school in Perth, Australia and later joined Santa Maria Catholic College for her higher education.

Career

Paige has a very successful career, despite becoming famous after she and Eddie Murphy announced that they were dating. Her modelling career came first when she was just 7, and later on, she pivoted into acting.

Modelling

She began modelling at 7 years old but became more serious with it when she was 13. This led her to compete in Covergirl Cosmetics Supermodel Search where she won the entire competition. This win resulted in her being signed to the IMG modelling agency, and she was moved from Australia to New York, USA. Her success until this point was palpable, but the best was yet to come.

In 2005, she appeared in Real Swimsuit DVD Vol. 2 a swimsuit video for Maxim a men's magazine. The video did so well that Hollywood came knocking.

Paige Butcher movies

Her first acting gig came in 2003, a small role in a rom-com Something's Gotta Give. However, her real breakthrough came in 2005 after the Maxim stint. She was offered her second role in Hollywood Big Momma's House 2 an exciting comedy starring Martin Lawrence.

Personal life

Are Eddie Murphy and Paige still together? Yes they are, however, before dating Eddie, Butcher was allegedly linked to some movers and shakers in the entertainment industry; these include Russel Simmons and Tyson Beckford.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy's start is one for romance novels. They first met on the set of Big Momma's House 2 in 2006 when Eddie Murphy was visiting his friend, Martin Lawrence. He was taken by her beauty, and they had a brief conversation, but their fling was years to come.

In 2012, they got together again, 6 years after they first met. In September 2012, rumours that they were dating spread after being spotted together. However, their official announcement came at a red carpet tribute for Eddie Murphy, titled One Night Only.

Paige Butcher's children

Despite Eddie Murphy having a whopping 10 children, he only has 2 with Paige. Their first child is Izzy Murphy, and he was born in 2016. Their second child is Max Murphy, and he was born in 2018. Paige is very fond of her other step-children.

Engagement

She and Eddie have not yet tied the knot; however, they got engaged in September 2018, a few months before their son, Max, was born. The couple kept things very lowkey, and the only reason their engagement was leaked was after the paparazzi took a picture of her ring. While Paige has an impressive networth of $800,000, her spouse Eddie has amassed quite a fortune from his extensive career in comedy. He has in the reserves an impressive $200 million.

Controversy

Paige Butcher has denied several claims that she is involved with the businessman and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, despite several pictures suggesting otherwise.

The actress also made headlines after deleting all her social media accounts. This decision came after she started dating Eddie; she asserted that she wanted to keep her life private since she was involved with a celebrity. Unfortunately, this resulted in her fiancée also being very inactive online.

Despite Paige Murphy ending her acting career prematurely, this may not be the last time she graces our screens. Rumours have been floating around that her fiancée is doing a Netflix special about his life, and we are keen to see the cute couple together!

