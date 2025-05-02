Is Karan Brar's wife Josie Totah? The truth about his love life

Karan Brar and Josie Totah, known for their roles on Disney Channel's Jessie, have been close friends for years. In early 2025, they sparked dating rumours after sharing a playful TikTok video, leading some fans to wonder if Josie Totah was Karan Brar's wife.

It was a joke. Did not mean to gaslight you all.

Karan Brar at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California (L). Josie Totah at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Karan Brar gained prominence for his roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid , Jessie, and Dog Days.

He shares a close friendship with his former Jessie co-star Josie Totah.

co-star Josie Totah. The actor was rumoured to have dated actress Sophie Reynolds .

. Brar does not have a girlfriend at the moment and has kept his love life under wraps.

Karan Brar's profile summary

Full name Karan Brar Date of birth 18 January 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Redmond, Washington, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Punjabi Indian Height 5′ 10″ (1.78 m) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jasbinder Brar Mother Harinder Siblings Sabreena Relationship status Single Education Oak Park High School, Cedar Wood Elementary School College Young Actors Space, John Robert Powers, International Profession Actor Social media Instagram, Facebook

Is Karan Brar's wife Josie Totah?

Karan Brar is not married to Josie Totah. The former Disney Channel stars have been close friends for years. In early 2025, they sparked dating rumours after sharing a playful TikTok video featuring a kiss. However, as per People, both quickly clarified that it was just a joke and that they are not romantically involved.

Totah, who came out as trans in 2018, clarified their relationship status posting a stitch to the original TikTok video, saying:

It was a joke.

The American actress also captioned the stitch by writing:

We are two platonic best friends who danced a little too close to the sun.

Five fast facts about Karan Brar. Photo: Steven Ferdman (modified by author)

Source: Original

Karan Brar's relationship history

Ravi from Jessie has grown up in the spotlight but has kept most of his love life private. Over the years, a few names have been linked to him, sparking interest among fans. Below are some of the women he has been linked with over the years:

Sophie Reynolds (2016 – 2020)

​Sophie Reynolds is an American actress and dancer, best known for her roles in Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Ghostly: One Night in Doom House, Youth & Consequences, and L.A.'s Finest. According to Vocal Media, she and Karan were in a relationship from 2016 to 2020.

Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds at Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 28 September 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Sophie and Karan were frequently seen together at public events and shared photos on social media, fuelling speculation about their romantic involvement. Their relationship lasted approximately four years before they parted ways in 2020.

Despite their separation, Karen and Sophie have maintained a close friendship. They have shared advocacy for epilepsy awareness, particularly in relation to the passing of their friend, Cameron Boyce, who had the condition. They created The Now What Podcast to raise awareness and support the epilepsy community.

Spencer Boldman

Spencer Boldman at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on 15 November 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Boldman is an American actor widely recognised for portraying Adam Davenport on Disney XD's Lab Rats, and Gio in the film Cruise. As per Squarespacescheduling.com, Spencer and Karan Brar were rumoured to have had a relationship around 2016. However, neither Brar nor Boldman has publicly discussed being in a relationship with each other.

Frequently asked questions

As Karan Brar continues to gain popularity, many are eager to learn more about his journey, accomplishments, and personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Karan Brar at Lincoln Center on 27 April 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Is Karan Brar LGBTQ?

Karan Brar publicly came out as bisexual in November 2023 through a deeply personal essay titled How I Found Myself, published in Teen Vogue. In the essay, he candidly shared his journey of self-discovery, mental health struggles, and the challenges of reconciling his public persona with his private identity.

Does Karan Brar have a daughter?

As of now, Karan Brar does not have a daughter. In a 2022 Instagram post, he humorously referred to a friend as his "child," stating:

Introducing my child: nolan brar he's 1200 weeks

Who does Karan Brar live with?

Karan Brar has not publicly shared who he currently lives with. He previously lived with fellow actors Cameron Boyce and Sophie Reynolds.

Karan Brar at the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd Annual Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive on 2 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Where is Karan Brar now?

Karan Brar is currently active in acting. According to his IMDb profile, he recently voiced Sanjay Singh in the television series Hailey's On It! and Daw in the video game Concord. He is also involved in mental health advocacy through The Cameron Boyce Foundation.

Who is Josie Totah dating?

As of now, the actress has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

Josie Totah is not Karan Brar's wife. They are just close friends who once sparked rumours after a playful TikTok video. As of now, Karan Brar is not publicly dating anyone. He has been previously linked to actress Sophie Reynolds, though neither confirmed the relationship.

