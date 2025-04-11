Meet Nolan Pentz Martinez: key facts about Nona Gaye's son

Nona Gaye, an American singer-songwriter, actress, and former fashion model, hit the headlines following her role as Zee in the Matrix sequels, replacing Aaliyah after her death. In addition to her successful career, Nona is a mother to Nolan Pentz Martinez.

Nona Gaye (L), Marvin Gaye III (C) and Nolan Gaye (R). Nolan is Nona's only son. Photo by L. Cohen

Key takeaways

Nolan's choice to maintain privacy distinguishes him from many celebrity children who embrace public attention.

Pentz is the grandson of singer Marvin Gaye.

. Nolan's parents are Nona Gaye and Justin Martinez.

Nolan Pentz Martinez's profile summary

Full name Nolan Pentz Martinez Gender Male Date of birth June 1997 Age 27 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Mother Nona Gaye Father Justin Martinez Famous as Nano Gaye's son

How old is Nolan Pentz Martinez?

Nolan Pentz, age 27 years as of April 2025, was born in America in June 1997. His parents are Justin Martinez and Nona Gaye. Gaye's son is also famous as the grandchild of Janis Hunter, an American singer, and Marvin Gaye, an American singer-songwriter and record producer.

Nona Gaye and son during "The Polar Express" Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by J. Merritt

Nolan Pentz Martinez's mother

Nolan's mother is Nona Aisha Gaye, an American singer-songwriter, actress, and former fashion model. She is also famous as the daughter of singer Marvin Gaye.

Music career

Nona rose to fame in the early 1990s with her debut album, Love for the Future, released in October 1992 when she was 18. The debut album features hit songs like The Things That We All Do for Love, and I'm Overjoyed.

Nona Gaye at Mann Village Westwood in Westwood, California, United States. Photo by Amy Graves

Acting career

Aisha later transitioned to acting in 2001, debuting in Michael Mann's Ali as Belinda Ali. In 2002, she played the role of Zee in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, replacing Aaliyah Dana Haughton after she succumbed to a plane crash.

Gaye earned a nomination for an NAACP Award for her exemplary performance in the Matrix sequels. Some of her other top films include Crash (2004), The Gospel (2005), and Blood and Bone (2009).

Nolan Pentz Martinez's father

Nolan's father is Justin Martinez. Justin and Nona were high school sweethearts but never married. Even after their relationship ended, they remained friends for the sake of their son.

Where is Nolan Pentz Martinez now?

Nolan is believed to have ventured into entrepreneurship, majoring in tech. His focus on technology and business showcases his unique identity away from his family's legacy.

Actress Nona Gaye at the Warner Bros./InStyle Golden Globe after party held at the Oasis at the Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Trivia

Nolan holds American nationality.

Pentz is African-American by descent.

by descent. He was born in June 1997 in the United States of America.

Nolan's grandfather, Marvin Gaye, was shot by his great-grandfather Marvin Gaye Sr.

Nolan Pentz Martinez, popularly known as Noya Gaye's son, is a name that resonates with a rich musical heritage. Despite hailing from the legendary Marvin Gaye's lineage, Nolan has taken a path away from the limelight.

