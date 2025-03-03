16 of the best movies like My Fault for fans of heartfelt romances

My Fault is a 2023 Spanish romantic drama film that became Amazon Prime Video's most popular movie worldwide in 2023. There are plenty of great romantic movies similar to My Fault that will keep you glued to the screen.

My Fault is a 2023 Spanish romantic drama film directed by Domingo González. Photo: @IMDb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

My Fault was directed by Domingo González and stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara .

was directed by Domingo González and . The movie revolves around timeless themes such as forbidden love, family tensions, self-discovery , and the struggle between desire and responsibility.

, and the struggle between desire and responsibility. If you are a fan of heartfelt romances, you might be looking for more movies like My Fault to satisfy your thirst.

Best movies like My Fault

We used data from reputable movie sites, such as IMDb, when compiling this list of the best movies like My Fault. We also considered the movies' popularity, critical acclaim, cultural impact, genre, and themes.

Movie Year of release IMDb rating Purple Hearts 2022 6.7/10 The Vow 2012 6.8/10 Cruel Intentions 1999 6.8/10 The Spectacular Now 2013 7.0/10 To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2018 7.0/10 Love, Rosie 2014 7.1/10 Dirty Dancing 1987 7.1/10 Remember Me 2010 7.1/10 Five Feet Apart 2019 7.2/10 A Walk to Remember 2002 7.3/10 Palm Trees in the Snow 2015 7.3/10 The Fault in Our Stars 2014 7.6/10 Brokeback Mountain 2005 7.7/10 The Notebook 2004 7.8/10 Pride and Prejudice 2005 7.8/10 In the Mood for Love 2000 8.1/10

16. Purple Hearts (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Directed by : Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Written by : Liz W. Garcia, Kyle Jarrow

: Liz W. Garcia, Kyle Jarrow Runtime: 2h 2m

Purple Hearts is a 2022 American romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It is one of the best movies like Culpa Mia and stars Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The movie tells the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and a Marine, who agree to get married for military benefits.

15. The Vow (2012)

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Directed by : Michael Sucsy

: Michael Sucsy Written by: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein, Jason Katims

Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein, Jason Katims Runtime: 1h 44m

The Vow is a 2012 American romantic drama film based on a true story. It follows a married couple as they navigate the aftermath of a tragic car accident that results in the wife losing her memory of her husband. The film stars Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum as Paige and Leo Collins.

14. Cruel Intentions (1999)

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Directed by : Roger Kumble

: Roger Kumble Written by: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Runtime: 1h 37m

Cruel Intentions is a 1999 American teen romantic drama film set in an upscale New York City prep school. It revolves around two rich and manipulative stepsiblings, who make a wager to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term. Since its release, the film has become regarded as a cult classic.

13. The Spectacular Now (2013)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Directed by : James Ponsoldt

: James Ponsoldt Written by: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber Runtime: 1h 35m

The Spectacular Now is among the best movies for fans of heartfelt romance. It stars Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley as high-schoolers Sutter and Aimee, whose unexpected encounter blossoms into a romance.

12. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Directed by : Susan Johnson

: Susan Johnson Written by : Sofia Alvarez

: Sofia Alvarez Runtime: 1h 39m

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a 2018 American teen romantic comedy film written by Sofia Alvarez. The film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Janel Parrish. Based on Jenny Han's 2014 novel of the same name, it tells the story of Lara Jean, whose secret love letters are exposed, causing chaos in her love life.

11. Love, Rosie (2014)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Directed by : Christian Ditter

: Christian Ditter Written by : Juliette Towhidi

: Juliette Towhidi Runtime: 1h 42m

Love, Rosie is one of the best romantic movies, similar to Culpa Mia. It is based on Cecelia Ahern's novel Where Rainbows End and follows Rosie and Alex, childhood best friends turned lovers, who are separated by circumstances after high school graduation.

10. Dirty Dancing (1987)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Directed by : Emile Ardolino

: Emile Ardolino Written by: Eleanor Bergstein

Eleanor Bergstein Runtime: 1h 40m

Written by Eleanor Bergstein and directed by Emile Ardolino, Dirty Dancing is one of the best movies similar to Culpa Mia. The film revolves around the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman (Grey), a young woman who falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

9. Remember Me (2010)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Directed by : Allen Coulter

: Allen Coulter Written by : Will Fetters

: Will Fetters Stars : Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin

: Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin Runtime: 1h 53m

Remember Me is an American coming-of-age romantic drama film released on 12 March 2010 in the United States. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, and Pierce Brosnan. It follows the story of Tyler and Ally, two lovers bonded by past tragedies, navigating love and healing.

8. Five Feet Apart (2019)

IMDb rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Directed by : Justin Baldoni

: Justin Baldoni Written by : Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis

: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis Runtime: 1h 56m

The 2019 romantic drama film was directed by Justin Baldoni and is based on the novel of the same name by Rachael Lippincott. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as Stella Grant and Will Newman, two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in romantic love while being treated in the same hospital.

7. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Directed by : Adam Shankman

: Adam Shankman Written by : Karen Janszen

: Karen Janszen Runtime: 1h 41m

Directed by Adam Shankman, A Walk to Remember is based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name. The film stars Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote and Daryl Hannah. It follows the adventures of two North Carolina teens, who are thrown together after Landon gets into trouble and is sentenced to perform community service.

6. Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Directed by : Fernando González Molina

: Fernando González Molina Written by : Sergio G. Sánchez

: Sergio G. Sánchez Runtime: 2h 43m

Palm Trees in the Snow (Palmeras en la Nieve) is a 2015 Spanish romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel Palmeras en la Nieve, by Luz Gabás. Starring Mario Casas and Adriana Ugarte, it follows Clarence uncovering her uncle Kilian’s past romance with a local woman.

5. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Directed by : Josh Boone

: Josh Boone Written by: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber Runtime: 2h 6m

The Fault in Our Stars is another iconic movie similar to My Fault. The movie is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green. It follows the story of two cancer patients (teenagers), Hazel and Gus, who meet at a cancer support group and fall in love.

4. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Directed by : Ang Lee

: Ang Lee Written by : Larry McMurtry, Diana Ossana

: Larry McMurtry, Diana Ossana Runtime: 2h 14m

The 2005 movie stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams. It revolves around the complex romantic relationship between two American cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, in the American West from 1963 to 1983. Brokeback Mountain is adapted from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx.

3. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed by : Nick Cassavetes

: Nick Cassavetes Written by : Jeremy Leven

: Jeremy Leven Runtime: 2h 3m

The Notebook is among the best romance movies like My Fault. It is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s. The Notebook earned several accolades, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for Gosling.

2. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed by: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Written by : Deborah Moggach

: Deborah Moggach Runtime: 2h 9m

The 2005 historical romantic drama film follows the story of five sisters from an English family of landed gentry as they deal with issues of marriage, morality, and misconceptions. The movie is based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel.

1. In the Mood for Love (2000)

IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Directed by : Wong Kar-wai

: Wong Kar-wai Written by : Wong Kar-wai

: Wong Kar-wai Runtime: 1h 38m

In the Mood for Love is a 2000 romantic drama film which centres around a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) in 1962 who slowly develop feelings for each other after suspecting their spouses of infidelity.

Is there any movie like My Fault?

If you liked My Fault (Culpa Mía), you might enjoy movies like The Notebook (2004), The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and A Walk to Remember (2002). They all have romance, drama, and intense relationships, just like My Fault.

Is there a My Fault 2 movie?

There is a sequel to My Fault titled Your Fault (Culpa Tuya). It was released on Amazon Prime Video on 27 December 2024, continuing the story of Nick and Noah as they face new challenges in their relationship.

What are the best movies like My Fault on Netflix?

Some of the best movies like My Fault on Netflix include Through My Window, Sounds Like Love, Amar, Three Steps Above Heaven, and Room in Rome. Please note their availability varies by region and changes over time.

What are the best movies like My Fault on Amazon Prime?

Movies similar to My Fault on Amazon Prime include After, Beautiful Disaster, Endless Love, The Perfect Date, and Chemical Hearts.

Movie plots that evoke nostalgia, romance, and comedy often become classics. The above romantic films will quench your thirst just like My Fault if you are an avid fan of romance-drama movies.

READ ALSO: Top 10 best series on Netflix from South Africa to watch

Briefly.co.za published a list of the best series on Netflix from South Africa. South Africa boasts a fast-rising television industry that is gaining attention for its unique storytelling and diverse talent.

South African television has something for everyone, from hard-hitting dramas to light-hearted comedies. Discover some of the best series on Netflix from South Africa that have captivated audiences locally and internationally.

Source: Briefly News