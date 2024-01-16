5 facts about Kadeem Hardison's daughter, Sophia Hardison
Kadeem Hardison is a renowned American actor and doting father to Sophia Hardison. Their father-daughter bond often has fans curious to know more about Sophia. These facts highlight their relationship and her father's relationship with her mother.
Sophia Hardison's parents have curated successful careers in the entertainment industry. However, she chose a different path as a gamer. How about going through Sophia Hardison's biography as it unpacks her family dynamics?
Sophia Hardison's profile summary and bio
|Birthname
|Sophia Hardison
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 September 1996
|Age
|27 years (as of January 2024)
|Birthday
|27 September
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|New York, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|162 cm or 5'3"
|Marital status
|Single
|Famous as
|Kadeem Hardison and Chanté Moore's daughter
|Father
|Kadeem Hardison
|Mother
|Chanté Moore
|Siblings
|1 (Kenny Lattimore Jr.)
|Grandparents
|Bethann Hardison, Donald McFadden, Virginia Moore, and Larry Moore
|Aunts
|LaTendre Moore, Nydia Hardison, Caroline Hardison and Gretchen Hardison
|Social media
|Instagram Twitch
Who is Sophia Hardison?
Sophia Hardison is the daughter of Kadeem Hardison and Chanté Moore. Despite her parents' covetable careers, Sophia is a gamer.
Top 5 facts about Sophia Hardison
Go through these lesser-known details as they let you in on Sophia Hardison's life, her parents and sibling.
1. Sophia Hardison's father is a successful actor
Sophia's dad, Kadeem Hardison, was born on 24 July 1965 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He made his professional acting debut in an episode of ABC Afterschool Specials in 1981. He later landed a starring role in the sitcom A Different World, playing Dwayne Wayne. He was also a regular cast member of K.C. Undercover, Between Brothers and Abby.
With a career spanning over four decades, Kadeem has also been featured in the following sitcoms:
|Year
|TV show
|1995
|Living Single
|2007
|Girlfriends
|2008
|Under One Roof
|2007–2009
|Everybody Hates Chris
|2009
|Greek
|2012
|Parenthood
|2022
|Grown-ish
He has also featured in the following films:
|Year
|Film
|2006
|Life Is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story
|2008
|Made of Honour
|2014
|Android Cop
|2016
|B.C. Butcher
|2020
|Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
2. Sophia Hardison's mother is an award-winning singer
Born on 17 February 1967, Sophia Hardison's mother, Chanté Torrane Moore, is an American singer-songwriter, author and TV personality. She released her first studio album, Precious, in 1992 and her second album, A Love Supreme. Moore released This Moment Is Mine, her third album, in 1999.
Chanté further released the following albums:
|Year of release
|Album title
|2000
|Exposed
|2003
|Things That Lovers Do
|2006
|Uncovered/Covered
|2008
|Love the Woman
|2013
|Moore Is More
|2017
|The Rise of the Phoenix
|2017
|Christmas Back to You
Besides music, Moore is a TV personality featured in TV One's reality series R&B Divas: Los Angeles. Chanté released her self-help book, Will I Marry Me?, in August 2014.
3. Sophia hails from an artsy family background
Sophia hails from an artistic lineage. Her paternal grandfather, Donald McFadden, was an antique and fine art collector. Her paternal grandmother, Bethann, was a pioneering African-American model advocating for fashion industry diversity.
Sophia's mother developed a penchant for music at a tender age, and her parents supported her dream by allowing her to sing in church. Moore also pursued modelling and was a beauty pageant contestant.
4. She is her parents' only kid
Moore and Kadeem met in 1993 and had their daughter on 2 September 1996; therefore, Sophia Hardison's age is 27 years as of January 2024. The couple had their private wedding in 1997. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2000.
In an interview with Madame Noire, Moore revealed they quickly fell in love after their meeting. She did not get into details about the cause of their divorce, although even after breaking up, they still respect and care for each other and are good friends besides being Sophia Hardison's parents.
Moore married Kenny Latimore in 2002. The couple had their son and Sophia Hardison's only sibling in 2003. Chanté announced their divorce on 27 July 2011.
On 26 October 2021, Chanté Moore announced her engagement to Stephen G Hill, the former BET Executive. The couple exchanged their nuptial vows on 22 October 2022. After Chanté, Kadeem never remarried.
5. Sophia Hardison shares a special bond with her father
On Sophia Hardison's birthday in 2018, Kadeem took to his Instagram account to share a humorous caption to celebrate his daughter's 22nd birthday. The caption reflected their special bond.
In another Instagram post, he referred to her as the best thing he ever did. The caption was accompanied by photos of their daddy-daughter moments. Sophia Hardison has equally shared old pictures of herself and her dad on her Instagram account to celebrate him on special events like Father's Day and his birthday.
Frequently asked questions
The answers to these questions further elaborate the dynamics of Kadeem Hardison's relationship with his daughter, Sophia, and her mother, Chanté Moore.
- Who does Kadeem Hardison have children with? Kadeem had a Sophia Hardison, his only child, with Chanté Moore.
- Does Chanté Moore have a daughter? Sophia Hardison is Mooer's eldest child and her only daughter.
- Does Kadeem Hardison have a child? Kadeem has one child, Sophia Hardison.
- Who is Chanté Moore's daughter? Sophia is Chanté's only daughter.
- What is Sophia Hardison's net worth? Details about her net worth are not publicly available. Her father, Kadeem, is worth $2 million, while her mother, Chanté Moore, is worth $1.5 million as of January 2024.
Sophia Hardison is Kadeem Hardison's only child. She shares a special bond with her parents, as seen in the snippets the trio shares on social media.
Source: Briefly News