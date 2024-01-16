5 facts about Kadeem Hardison's daughter, Sophia Hardison

Kadeem Hardison is a renowned American actor and doting father to Sophia Hardison. Their father-daughter bond often has fans curious to know more about Sophia. These facts highlight their relationship and her father's relationship with her mother.

Kadeem Hardison and Sophia Hardison at the AMC+ Original Series "Moonhaven" Premiere Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on 28 June 2022. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Sophia Hardison's parents have curated successful careers in the entertainment industry. However, she chose a different path as a gamer. How about going through Sophia Hardison's biography as it unpacks her family dynamics?

Sophia Hardison's profile summary and bio

Birthname Sophia Hardison Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1996 Age 27 years (as of January 2024) Birthday 27 September Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 162 cm or 5'3" Marital status Single Famous as Kadeem Hardison and Chanté Moore's daughter Father Kadeem Hardison Mother Chanté Moore Siblings 1 (Kenny Lattimore Jr.) Grandparents Bethann Hardison, Donald McFadden, Virginia Moore, and Larry Moore Aunts LaTendre Moore, Nydia Hardison, Caroline Hardison and Gretchen Hardison Social media Instagram Twitch

Who is Sophia Hardison?

Sophia Hardison is the daughter of Kadeem Hardison and Chanté Moore. Despite her parents' covetable careers, Sophia is a gamer.

Sophia is at the premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on 21 January 2023 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Neilson Barnar

Source: Getty Images

Top 5 facts about Sophia Hardison

Go through these lesser-known details as they let you in on Sophia Hardison's life, her parents and sibling.

1. Sophia Hardison's father is a successful actor

Sophia's dad, Kadeem Hardison, was born on 24 July 1965 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He made his professional acting debut in an episode of ABC Afterschool Specials in 1981. He later landed a starring role in the sitcom A Different World, playing Dwayne Wayne. He was also a regular cast member of K.C. Undercover, Between Brothers and Abby.

With a career spanning over four decades, Kadeem has also been featured in the following sitcoms:

Year TV show 1995 Living Single 2007 Girlfriends 2008 Under One Roof 2007–2009 Everybody Hates Chris 2009 Greek 2012 Parenthood 2022 Grown-ish

He has also featured in the following films:

Year Film 2006 Life Is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story 2008 Made of Honour 2014 Android Cop 2016 B.C. Butcher 2020 Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

2. Sophia Hardison's mother is an award-winning singer

Born on 17 February 1967, Sophia Hardison's mother, Chanté Torrane Moore, is an American singer-songwriter, author and TV personality. She released her first studio album, Precious, in 1992 and her second album, A Love Supreme. Moore released This Moment Is Mine, her third album, in 1999.

Chanté further released the following albums:

Year of release Album title 2000 Exposed 2003 Things That Lovers Do 2006 Uncovered/Covered 2008 Love the Woman 2013 Moore Is More 2017 The Rise of the Phoenix 2017 Christmas Back to You

Besides music, Moore is a TV personality featured in TV One's reality series R&B Divas: Los Angeles. Chanté released her self-help book, Will I Marry Me?, in August 2014.

Chante Moore and Sophia Hardison at the YWCA-GLA 2022 Phenomenal Women Award celebration on 14 June 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

3. Sophia hails from an artsy family background

Sophia hails from an artistic lineage. Her paternal grandfather, Donald McFadden, was an antique and fine art collector. Her paternal grandmother, Bethann, was a pioneering African-American model advocating for fashion industry diversity.

Sophia's mother developed a penchant for music at a tender age, and her parents supported her dream by allowing her to sing in church. Moore also pursued modelling and was a beauty pageant contestant.

4. She is her parents' only kid

Moore and Kadeem met in 1993 and had their daughter on 2 September 1996; therefore, Sophia Hardison's age is 27 years as of January 2024. The couple had their private wedding in 1997. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2000.

In an interview with Madame Noire, Moore revealed they quickly fell in love after their meeting. She did not get into details about the cause of their divorce, although even after breaking up, they still respect and care for each other and are good friends besides being Sophia Hardison's parents.

Moore married Kenny Latimore in 2002. The couple had their son and Sophia Hardison's only sibling in 2003. Chanté announced their divorce on 27 July 2011.

On 26 October 2021, Chanté Moore announced her engagement to Stephen G Hill, the former BET Executive. The couple exchanged their nuptial vows on 22 October 2022. After Chanté, Kadeem never remarried.

5. Sophia Hardison shares a special bond with her father

On Sophia Hardison's birthday in 2018, Kadeem took to his Instagram account to share a humorous caption to celebrate his daughter's 22nd birthday. The caption reflected their special bond.

In another Instagram post, he referred to her as the best thing he ever did. The caption was accompanied by photos of their daddy-daughter moments. Sophia Hardison has equally shared old pictures of herself and her dad on her Instagram account to celebrate him on special events like Father's Day and his birthday.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions further elaborate the dynamics of Kadeem Hardison's relationship with his daughter, Sophia, and her mother, Chanté Moore.

Who does Kadeem Hardison have children with? Kadeem had a Sophia Hardison, his only child, with Chanté Moore. Does Chanté Moore have a daughter? Sophia Hardison is Mooer's eldest child and her only daughter. Does Kadeem Hardison have a child? Kadeem has one child, Sophia Hardison. Who is Chanté Moore's daughter? Sophia is Chanté's only daughter. What is Sophia Hardison's net worth? Details about her net worth are not publicly available. Her father, Kadeem, is worth $2 million, while her mother, Chanté Moore, is worth $1.5 million as of January 2024.

Sophia Hardison is Kadeem Hardison's only child. She shares a special bond with her parents, as seen in the snippets the trio shares on social media.

READ ALSO: Who is Clint Eastwood’s daughter and actress Kathryn Eastwood?

Briefly.co.za explored Clint Eastwood's daughter, Kathryn Eastwood's biography. Kathryn Eastwood is an American actress famous for starring in Virus of the Dead (2018) and Jersey Boys (2014). She is also renowned for being Clint Eastwood's daughter.

Clint Eastwood is a renowned and award-winning film director and actor. Besides his success, he has had several extramarital escapades and has fathered eight kids from six different women. Who is his celebrity daughter, Kathryn?

Source: Briefly News