Who is Clint Eastwood’s daughter and actress Kathryn Eastwood?

Kathryn Eastwood is an American actress best known for starring in Jersey Boys (2014) and Virus of the Dead (2018). In addition, she is a celebrity child widely recognized as Clint Eastwood’s daughter. A renowned actor and film director, Clint is the recipient of four Academy and Golden Globe Awards.

Clint has had several extramarital escapades and is the doting father of eight kids from six different women. Despite rejecting her at birth, he shares a close relationship with his daughter, Kathryn. This article reveals lesser-known details about the celebrity daughter.

Kathryn Eastwood’s profile summary

How old is Kathryn Eastwood?

The daughter of Clint, Kathryn Reeves Eastwood (aged 36 as of 2024), was born on 2 February 1988 in Carmel, California, USA.

Who is Kathryn Eastwood's mother?

Jacelyn Reeves, a retired flight attendant and a Hawaii-based steward, is Kathryn’s biological mother. She gained notoriety because of her affair with Clint.

The duo met in 1984 at the Hog’s Breath Inn after the producer divorced his first wife, Margaret Neville Johnson. They dated for three years, from 1985 to 1988, before Reeves moved on to marry Ann’s step-father Private Bell.

Does Kathryn Eastwood have siblings?

Clint's family regularly made red carpet appearances together. Kathryn Eastwood’s siblings are seven in total. She has a biological brother named Scott Eastwood, a famous actor. He was born on 21 March 1986.

Ann also has six known paternal half-siblings: Laurie (born in 1954), Kimber (born in 1964), Kyle (born in 1968), Alison (born in 1972), Francesca (born in 1993) and Morgan (born in 1996). Most of them are top showbiz personalities.

What happened to Kathryn Eastwood?

Growing up, Kathryn did not know Clint was her father as he did not accept her as his daughter. She was, therefore, single-handedly raised by her mother, with her birth certificate reportedly stating ‘’Father Declined.’’

Kathryn’s mom later filed a paternity suit against Clint. In mid-2000, the actress and her elder brother eventually got public recognition and a declaration from their father that they were his children.

Kathryn Eastwood’s career

Like her father, Ann has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of her acting credits:

December (2014)

(2014) Mr and Mrs Muse: Retribution (2014)

(2014) House Slave (2014)

(2014) Camilla (2015)

(2015) American Virus (2015)

(2015) Roots of Entanglement (2016)

(2016) Thick Water (2016)

(2016) Banned, Exploited & Blacklisted: The Underground Work of Controversial Filmmaker Shane Ryan (2020)

Why did Kathryn Eastwood put on so much weight?

There is a striking difference in Kathryn's appearance and she has yet to reveal the cause of her weight gain. However, it is alleged that her endeavours in the sometimes strenuous movie industry have played a significant part in this.

Kathryn Eastwood rose to stardom as the daughter of film producer Clint Eastwood. Although she did not have a smooth life at first, her connection to her celebrity family has opened greater opportunities.

