Recipes for Love and Murder actress Kylie Fisher's biography and facts

Since its debut in 2022, Recipes For Love and Murder has become one of the favourite South African television series, and fans are keen to know more about its cast. Kylie Fisher is a South African actor and writer who played one of the lead characters, Jessie September. Her performance in this successful romantic crime series has attracted a considerable fan base.

Who is Kylie Fisher? The actress has become a household name in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences worldwide with her charming portrayal in several acclaimed series and movies. She has also appeared in supermarket TV commercials for Ok Foods and Pick 'n Pay. She is gradually becoming one of South Africa's finest thespians.

Kylie Fisher's profiles and bio

Full name Kylie Fisher Gender Female Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black School The English College, DXB University University of Cape Town Profession Actress, writer Net worth $50,000

Kylie Fisher's early life

The actress was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but grew up in Dubai. But because of her education, she relocated to Cape Town when she was 19 and needed to attend university.

Kylie Fisher's age is private since she has not disclosed her birthdate. There is also no detailed information regarding her family, except during an interview session she granted where she mentioned that her father is a Liverpool FC fan. She also said that her mother loves tennis, and attending the Dubai Open Tennis with her mother and her sister was a tradition.

Most of Kylie Fisher's pictures on her Instagram account @kyliehfisher feature her parents.

Education

Kylie got her high school diploma in 2015 from The English College, DXB, and later enrolled in the University of Cape Town. She graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's in Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts.

Kylie Fisher's career

She is a seasoned actress who first came into the limelight in 2020 with a minor role in the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves. She landed a more substantial role in the M-Net movie Herb & Moon.

Kylie Fisher's facts from her LinkedIn profile revealed that she once worked part-time with Bootlegger Coffee Company Limited as a waitress for almost two and a half years. She also briefly served as a Sales Manager for Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens in 2019.

The actress was a drama teacher at The Courtyard Playhouse in Dubai between 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the actress secured her first headlining role on television. She played Jessie September in a South Africa/Scotland joint production of Recipes for Love and Murder, a mystery TV series from South Africa.

Kylie is contracted with Artists One Actor's Management. This agency is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and represents professional actors for film, theatre, television and commercials, and voice-over artists. She has been featured in other television series, including Troukoors (Wedding Fever), released in 2021, and Fraksie, released in 2022.

Kylie once volunteered as a student for the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. She has also extended her creative talents to writing.

Kylie Fisher's net worth

According to Wiki South Africa’s website, the actress has an alleged net worth of $50,000. Her successful career as an actress and television personality generated this wealth.

Kylie Fisher is a fast-rising actress gaining fame due to her impressive skills. Even though she has only recently entered the limelight, her fans eagerly await her upcoming performances.

