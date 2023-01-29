A Mzansi couple spared no expenses and organised the most beautiful destination wedding ever

Pictures and videos of their luxurious wedding in Bali quickly spread on social media, and it looked like scenes from a movie

A lot of people said it was the best wedding they have ever seen and said no other wedding can top it this year

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Mzansi couple got married in Bali with an extravagant wedding. Image: Nkosenhle Hlope

Source: Facebook

Two Mzansi lovebirds threw the most epic wedding that can compete with those of Hollywood celebrities and easily beat them.

The wedding took place on the island of Bali in Indonesia and the Mzansi guests took some local flavour to the extravagant event.

The décor was out of this world and the reception venue looked like an illuminated forest overflowing with flowers and light fixtures.

At the end of the night, they lit up the Bali sky with breathtaking fireworks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch an Instagram video of the cake getting rolled into the luxurious wedding

Mzansi reacts to the couple's extravagant wedding in Bali

People on social media were properly impressed by the expensive wedding pictures posted by Nkosenhle Hlophe on Facebook and many netizens said they were left speechless.

@nkosenhleh asked:

"Do you remember that wedding on Madea’s movie, with angels dropping from the roof? This is it fam. A proper fairytale wedding."

@lenahmekgwe mentioned:

"What a beautiful wedding.❤️"

Rachel Seboko stated:

"Talk about a dream wedding, OMG congratulations to you both. ❤️"

Rethabile Mzizi commented:

"Thee most extravagant wedding I've ever seen. So beautiful."

Jeniffer Hlokwe said:

"I'm speechless. I don't want to lie, when I saw the magic in the cake I was like oh my word, the best wedding ever."

Yolanda Zamisa wrote:

"What a wow. The first frame is killing me softly."

LeeQue Qulu posted:

"Imishado isivaliwe for 2023 others can try for 2024. Haibo yayinhle."

Vusi Dube commented:

"Nothing will be like this in my lifetime."

Woman gets married at 57, goes TikTok viral as red wedding gown gives her youthful look

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful woman, 57, has tied the knot with her lover, wearing a well-tailored red wedding gown.

The woman posted a short TikTok video of the moment she arrived at her wedding venue. The video currently has over 1.2 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News