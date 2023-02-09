Mohale Motaung has been having the time of his life while making fun of his failed marriage with Idols SA judge Somizi

The actor made numerous online posts taking a jab at SomG, particularly about their public romantic gestures

South African people also joined Motaung by sharing hilarious posts joking about the ex-lovers' divorce

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mohale Motaung has taken a jab at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo for their failed marriage. Image; @somizi and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

It seems like Mohale Motaung has healed from his messy divorce with Somizi Mhlongo.

The media personality is all over social media, trolling everything he did while still in love, from matching outfits with SomGaga to a lavish foreign-themed wedding.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, the former Rhythm City actor shared a video of a couple confidently rocking matching outfits. He asked his followers who the clip reminded them of. According to ZAlebs, the quote tweet was a dig at SomG because everyone knows SomHale was the "IT" couple frequently spotted looking like twins in a similar fashion style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mohale takes a jab at his wedding outfit

In another post shared by Twitter user @_MuziB making fun of Mohale and Somizi's wedding outfits, the Mohale: On The Record star quote tweeted it. The media personality seemed shocked that he rocked the foreign ensemble.

Reacting to the tweet, peeps were left in stitches by both Muzi's caption and Somhale's picture.

@BontleMS said:

"Mara Mohale! Did you okay these outfits or was it out of your hands?"

@OdwaSeti shared:

"Lobaba wanted you to feel the time of his birth era."

@_butilebo posted:

"I'd love to know what you think of these outfits now?"

@dynamix45 also said:

"Umjolo is not for the faint-hearted. Ziyakhala lapha."

@M_Jay94 added:

"Lol, these outfits are sending me."

Mohale Motaung seemingly throws subtle shade at Somizi Mhlongo in a cryptic post as stars' divorce rages on

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo carried their drama and beef into 2023.

The stars became the highlight of 2022 when they made daring accusations against each other. Mohale Motaung claimed that the Living The Dream With Somizi star abused him emotionally and physically. The power couple later revealed that they were going their separate ways.

It seems the celebrity couple are now using their social media pages to throw indirect shade at each other. According to ZAlebs, the media personality got social media buzzing when he seemingly aimed at Somizi while responding to a fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News