A group of ladies were not about to let their friend go home with a sad heart after her phone got wet

The huns rushed from groove to the nearest spaza shop and bought rice to put the cell phone in

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Ladies at groove bought rice to save their friend's wet phone. Images: @tamiapeterson/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of ladies trying to save a wet android at groove has made rounds, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @tamiapeterson, the ladies are at groove. They were having a good time however, one thing led to another and they found themselves trying to save a phone from being damaged.

It is not clear how the phone got wet but the huns hilariously ran to the nearest shop and bought a small Tastic rice and put the device inside it to avoid damage. The situation was stressful for the ladies, yet funny.

"ANDROID chronicles."

Ladies try to save wet phone at groove

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the ladies

The video gained over 90k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Hope.M🎀🎀 asked:

"My question is where did you get that rice at that time?😭😭😭"

@Princess 🤍🫦 wrote:

"Definitely friends not wanting you to go home sad."

@xolee expressed:

"Such friends😭❤️."

@Nasiphe Anita Ndzendze commented:

"I never laughed this hard yho yho🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@luu said:

"Not at groove."

@Mrs B laughed:

"She was never going home anytime soon."

@Dieketseng Tau was entertained:

"😂😂😂😂😂l thought its a new plug yeRice for babalaz😂😂😂😂."

@Nozzy stanned:

"Ayikho indawo mnandi njengasetshwaleni kunothando." (There is no other place like groove. There is so much love)

