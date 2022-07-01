South Africans saw the funny side of a homeless man's poster that read "lets do lunch, you buy" while he was begging

The post was shared many times and many users commented that it was beautiful to see the man's positive attitude despite his hardship

One user commented that he "hopes whoever took this photo bought the lunch", while another said "nice one"

A clever sign on display by a South African man begging at a set of traffic lights in Cape Town made peoples hearts melt.

A funny sign held by a homeless man at an intersection made South Africans love his positive attitude. Image: Stock photos / Getty Images

The post was uploaded on Arrive Alive Facebook's page and was shared many times with several social media users welcoming the homeless man's positive attitude despite him begging.

The homeless man posed for a photograph taking by a motorist and wore a big smile.

Some wrote comment on the post:

Nixon says:

"I hope whoever took this photo bought the lunch."

Simngaye Comf Nxumalo says:

"You buy, I eat."

Maureen Elaine Powdrell says:

"Nice one."

