BI Phakathi warmed hearts when he took the time to teach a homeless orphan how to start a small business

The young man has no family and unfortunately ended up on the streets, however, he was willing to learn and BI Phakathi gave him what he needed to start a small hustle

The people of Mzansi once again thanked BI Phakathi for his kindness and were blown away by the young man’s willingness to make something of himself

There is no greater tool than knowledge. BI Phakathi helped a homeless orphan learn the basics of being a salesperson and entrepreneur after he spotted him sitting outside a shop reading a book.

BI Phakathi helped a homeless orphan start a small business that would help him change his situation. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

While BI Phakathi helps many people, being able to teach them skills that will ensure they are able to help themselves is one of the greatest gifts he has given.

BI Phakathi bought a homeless orphan some food and offered him the opportunity to make some money for himself. The generous man gave the man a few bags of chips and told him how to sell them and keep the business going.

The look on the young man’s face said it all. You could see that he understood what BI Phakathi was saying and that he saw a light at the end of the tunnel. There is no doubt that this guy is going to go out there and try his best to make something of himself.

A truly heartwarming and touching video.

People of Mzansi thank BI Phakathi for giving the young man this opportunity

People were wowed by the young man’s ability and willingness to make something of himself. They thanked BI Phakathi for his generosity and for equipping the orphan with tools that could turn his life around. A truly touching video.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Zama Nkosi said:

“I like the fact that he’s reading a book but he’s on the streets, he lost his family but still has a positive outlook on life. God never gives up on his people no matter what the circumstances may be. We may lose everything and everyone but he will never turn his back on us. And I love how, you not only gave him money but showed him how to make it as well. We pray God triples anything he touches and blesses him even more."

Marilyn Bolton said:

“BI you are truly blessed. All your videos make me cry. You have helped so many. Thank you for all the blessings you have shared with these people ❤️❤️”

William Lebepe said:

“Thanks God for bringing a good man like you with a good heart of giving to the poor, God bless you more, amen hallelujah.”

Mboh Christine said:

"You taught him how to fish rather than giving him fish every day. God bless you abundantly ❤️❤️”

BI Phakathi seeks to help heartbroken man and their roles are reversed in an amazing video, “I’m not a hobo”

In related news, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist was doing what he usually does when he saw who he thought was a homeless man, named Andre.

He wanted to help Andre, but BI had his own script flipped on him when the man asked if he had eaten that day. Andre gave BI some money to buy himself some chips and rolls, something that BI usually does for strangers.

Andre told BI that he was actually quite wealthy and owned 14 houses and that although he looked like a homeless man, he was quite rich.

Source: Briefly News